Former England national team manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that he will take some time away from the pitch. The 54-year-old coach recently stepped down from his role with the Three Lions following Euro 2024. Much like the previous iteration of the competition, England suffered a defeat to Germany in the title game. Spain edged Southgate’s side thanks to a late goal from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Southgate was previously named England manager way back in 2016. While the coach won 60% of his matches in charge of the team, he could not lead the Three Lions to a trophy. Along with the close calls at the last two European Championships, England finished third in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

Southgate says he will take an extended break from the sidelines

While he could not deliver for England, Southgate has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent months. Current coach Erik ten Hag remains in the hot seat despite recently receiving a contract extension. Nevertheless, it seems as if the Red Devils may have to pick another option if they were to make a managerial change.

Speaking at the European Club Association general assembly on Thursday, Southgate claimed that he will not return to management soon. “I won’t coach in the next year for sure. I’m certain of that,” stated Southgate. “I need to give myself time to make good decisions.”

“When you come out of a really big role, you need to give your body time. You need to give your mind time. I’m enjoying my life, so there’s no rush.”

Along with wanting a break from coaching, Southgate also insisted that he would not take over another national team. The Englishman appears content to have solely managed his home nation. This assertion means that Southgate would only return to coaching with a club.

Before joining England and their U21s, the manager was previously at the helm of Middlesborough from 2006 to 2009. The former defender/midfielder played his final five seasons with the Yorkshire club and then transitioned to become their manager. Southgate recorded a win rate of just 30% with Middlesborough.

Southgate – Man United: Manager talks up ‘different opportunities’ than coaching

Southgate, however, also seemingly hinted at a possible position with a club behind the scenes. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently announced that he was joining Red Bull to be their global head of soccer. The company currently owns multiple clubs around the world, including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls.

“I’m fortunate that there are lots of different opportunities that are presenting themselves. The business side of football is really interesting,” continued Southgate.

“I’ve been invited to speak at Harvard and there’s lots of exciting life experiences to have. I’m 54 and want to enjoy and be really motivated for the next 10 to 15 years of my life and the most important thing is to give myself time to make good decisions.”

England, now with Lee Carsley as interim manager, is next set to face Greece on Thursday. The Three Lions will then travel to play Finland three days later. Carsley has won both of his first two games in charge of the team.

Photo: Imago