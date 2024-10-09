Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is heading back to work. In January, the German coach shocked the soccer world by announcing that he was stepping away from the Reds. At the time, Klopp claimed he was “running out of energy” in the role. Nearly nine months later, the German has seemingly received a boost from a very fitting place.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Klopp was appointed global head of soccer at Red Bull. The energy drink company currently owns several soccer clubs, including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls.

Klopp’s main duty in the new position involves supporting coaching staff at these teams to help implement a suitable soccer philosophy. On top of this, the former manager will assist in scouting, aid in developing players, and also contribute to training. The German will start the new position within the organization on January 1st, 2025.

Klopp can reportedly leave Red Bull for Germany national team

Upon accepting the position, Klopp claimed that he was thrilled to take on a different role in the sport. “After almost 25 years on the touchline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” stated Klopp.

“The role may have changed but my passion for soccer and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve, and support the incredible soccer talent that we have at our disposal.”

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organization that is unique, innovative, and forward-looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

The deal between Red Bull and Klopp, however, also reportedly includes a very specific clause. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that to accept the job, Klopp insisted on an exit option in the deal. The clause would allow the coach to leave Red Bull and become the manager of the Germany national team.

Julian Nagelsmann is currently Germany’s head coach at the moment. National team brass is seemingly happy with their manager, as he has lost just three of 15 games in charge. The former Bayern Munich boss also has a contract in place through to the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, if the situation were to change, Klopp would immediately become the frontrunner for the job.

Dortmund fans are not happy with their former coach

Potentially defecting Red Bull to join the German national team may not be the only coaching option for Klopp. Assuming Nagelsmann does remain in place, Klopp could also become manager of one of the company’s clubs in the future. The most likely team under the umbrella would be RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side is currently managed by Marco Rose. Under Rose, Leipzig has fared well, and the coach remains a fairly popular figure. The club is currently level with rivals Bayern at the top of the table. However, they have lost both of their first two Champions League matches of the season.

If Klopp were to transition back into coaching, specifically with Leipzig, the move would further infuriate Borussia Dortmund fans. Many BVB supporters have already taken to social media to criticize Klopp for even joining Red Bull. The manager previously coached Dortmund before signing on with Liverpool. Leipzig remains one of the most unpopular German clubs among fans in the nation.

