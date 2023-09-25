Watch the Huuhkajat take flight with our Finland national team TV schedule.

Interestingly, Finland got its start as a member of FIFA in 1908 – while the nation was an autonomous state within the old Russian Empire. Since 1917 they’ve played as a fully independent nation.

Political divisions within the country saw two separate governing bodies in the sport last all the way until 1956.

No matter the political affiliation, however, it’s not been easy going for the Finns.

They’ve never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and have only appeared in one European Championship (2020).

The highest accomplishments from Finland to date are finishing 4th at the 1912 Olympic Games, and winning the final edition of the Nordic Football Championship in 2001.

Finland TV schedule and streaming links

First game: October 22, 1911 (Loss vs Sweden in Helsinki)

Manager: Markku Kanerva

Best World Cup finish: Never qualified

Best European Championship Finish: 17th (2020 – only appearance)

Where can I watch the Finland match?

The Euros can be found on FOX Sports through the 2028 tournament.

However, select Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches are exclusive to Fubo – so not every game is necessarily on FOX.

Univision & TUDN, with ViX for streaming, has these matches in Spanish.

If Finland makes the 2026 World Cup, you can once again look to FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock for coverage in the USA.

Watch Finland on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Don’t miss a Finland match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).



Photo: Imago