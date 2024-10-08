Manchester United officials look to be giving manager Erik ten Hag more time at the helm. The Dutchman has once again found himself on the hot seat after a slow start to the current campaign. United currently sits 14th in the Premier League standings heading into the second international break.

The Red Devils have collected just three victories in 10 total fixtures to begin the 2024/25 season. Two of these wins, against Fulham and Southampton, came in Premier League play. The opening English top-flight triumph against the Cottagers came via a late goal in the final minutes of the match. The remaining victory was a 7-0 home thumping of League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

As United drastically underperforms, the club has once again emerged with interest in Thomas Tuchel. The German coach nearly replaced Ten Hag before the start of the season. United brass reportedly met with Tuchel multiple times this summer and even discussed financial terms as a replacement for Ten Hag.

The Red Devils, however, ultimately opted to stick with Ten Hag and even reward him with a contract extension. United’s decision happened due to the direction of previous talks with Tuchel. The German reportedly clashed with the English club’s ownership over control and salary demands.

Tuchel out of contact while Ten Hag fights for United survival

Despite these reports, United has continuously been linked with Tuchel. Nevertheless, Sky Sports is now claiming that the German boss has not been formally approached by the Red Devils in recent days. As a result, Ten Hag has not faced any pending managerial change and continues to conduct business as usual.

Potential news regarding a coaching change was thought to be in the cards for Tuesday. This coincided with an official executive meeting involving three key figures at the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe (minority owner), Sir Dave Brailsford (director), and Joel Glazer (executive co-chairman) were expected to be at the assembly.

According to Sky Sports, the meeting is not solely about Ten Hag’s future or the club’s disappointing start to the season. Instead, these topics were only brief discussion points at the summit. Overall financial concerns, a subject matter that Ratcliffe has undeniably focused on, and the future of the team were perhaps bigger issues.

United officials believe offensive woes will improve

There have also been assertions that Ruud van Nistelrooy could supplant Ten Hag on an interim basis. The former United striker arrived ahead of the season to work as an assistant coach under the manager. The move was a possible safety net for the club should it fire the manager.

Nevertheless, United officials have a few concerns about this potential decision. Firstly, there are reportedly suggestions from within that it may be too soon in the season to sanction the move. On top of this, the Red Devils would also want to have a firm plan with a permanent manager before giving the reins temporarily to Van Nistelrooy.

There is also a feeling with team execs that United’s early offensive woes will straighten out over time. The club has only scored five total Premier League goals in seven matches. This is the second-worst tally of any team in the English top flight. Only Southampton currently has fewer goals in the division.

Despite these struggles, United currently ranks ninth in key passes, ninth in total shots on target, and seventh in percentage of shots that are on target. The Red Devils, however, have shot themselves in the foot by missing scoring opportunities. The club has 17 total big chances missed in league play. Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee lead the team in this category with four each.

