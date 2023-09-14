See every Greece national team game that airs in the USA with our Greece national team TV Schedule.

The Greeks have mostly been outsiders on the international scene for much of their history.

They did not qualify for a FIFA World Cup until 1994 – and have only participated in two since: 2010 and 2014. The latter saw them finish 13th, their best finish in the tournament to date.

Greece’s biggest moment was in 2004. That year, they stunned the world at the Euros, by beating hosts Portugal in both the opening match of the tournament and the final, earning their only major championship to date. This made them one of only ten nations to have become European champions.

First game: April 7, 1927 (Loss vs Italy in Piraeus)

Manager: Gus Poyet

Best World Cup finish: 13th (2014)

Best European Championship Finish: Champions (2004)

The UEFA European Championship (aka Euros) remains on FOX networks through the 2028 tournament. Look to FS1, FS2, and FOX for games in the prestigious competition.

Fubo has select exclusive European international games, which include some Euro qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League.

Univision & TUDN handle the Spanish-language side of things for these tournaments. Non-TV games can be found on ViX.

The expanded 2026 World Cup once again has a home on FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock.

