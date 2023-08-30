Check out this Middlesbrough TV schedule to make sure you’re up to date on every Boro game that will air in the US.

Boro were founding members of the Premier League, but were relegated in the very first season of the new top flight in 1992

Middlesbrough TV Schedule

Middlesbrough on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1876

Stadium: Riverside Stadium

Manager: Michael Carrick

Best English top-flight finish: Third (1914)

FA Cup: Runners-up (1997)

Lower titles: League Cup (2004), Second Division (1927, 1929, 1974, 1995)

Where Can I Watch the Middlesbrough Match?

The EFL Championship has several games each week shown live on the streaming service ESPN+. The English FA Cup and League Cup can also be found there.

Middlesbrough also offers its own streaming video and audio packages for select games (those not selected for the EFL’s international broadcast deals – i.e. ESPN+).

Should Boro achieve promotion to the EPL, games are broadcast on the USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo. Peacock streams games not on TV.

Middlesbrough History

Middlesbrough go way back, to 1876, as an amateur club. Then turned pro first in 1889, then permanently in 1899. During their amateur years, they won the FA Amateur Cup twice, in 1895 and 1898.

By 1903, the club had made it to the First Division – their home for much of the next five decades. Alas, the third place finish in 1914 remains Middlesbrough’s best league finish ever.

The club would be a mostly second-tier side from the 1950s through the 80s, but made it back to the top just in time to become founding members of the Premier League when it started in 1992. Unfortunately, they got sent right back down at the end of that campaign.

Since, the club’s history has been marked by two distinct eras – the mid-90s through the late 2000s with every season save one in the EPL, and 2010 to today, with all but one season spent in the Championship.

Boro’s top honors include winning the League Cup in 2004, which sent them to one of their rare European appearances. They’d end up as runners-up in the 2006 UEFA Cup.



Riverside Stadium opened in 1995. It was built as a result of the Taylor Report, in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, which required all-seater stadiums in the top levels of English soccer. The ground has hosted several international matches over the tears, and game in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

