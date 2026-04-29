Christian Pulisic’s form dip won’t end Milan future as club’s turnaround plan after 2026 World Cup revealed

Christian Pulisic’s future at Milan has become a major talking point after a challenging run-in front of goal, yet signs continue to point toward the American remaining with the club beyond the 2026 World Cup. Despite recent struggles, Milan appears ready to move forward with one of its most recognizable attacking players.

The winger has endured an unfamiliar dry spell, but his broader influence remains valued inside the squad. Rather than treating the situation as a crisis, the club seems focused on how to restore his sharpness and maximize his qualities next season.

Pulisic has now gone 16 consecutive club matches without scoring, matching the longest goalless run of his professional club career. His latest blank came in a 0-0 draw against Juventus, where he was substituted after an hour and showed visible frustration. The last time he experienced a similar streak came during the 2022-23 season at Chelsea.

For a player known for decisive moments and direct attacking play, the run has naturally attracted attention. Yet the full picture is more balanced than the headline suggests. Before the drought began, the American star had already scored 10 goals in the first half of the season, helping the Rossoneri remain competitive near the top of Serie A.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Milan still sees value beyond goals

Even during the difficult spell, Pulisic’s overall numbers remain respectable. Across 31 matches, he has recorded a 7.04 rating, alongside 10 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. His underlying metrics suggest continued involvement rather than decline.

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Sofascore cites 10 big chances created, 1.39 key passes per game, and an expected assists total of 4.06, indicating that teammates have also missed opportunities created by him. That matters when evaluating form. A player can be scoreless yet still productive, and Milan appears to recognize that distinction.

The real reason he is likely to stay

The mystery surrounding Pulisic’s future becomes clearer when examining Milan’s plans for next season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club is preparing a wider reshaping of its attack, with several forwards facing uncertain futures. However, Pulisic is considered one of the few players the club is determined to keep.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

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That confidence reportedly comes from both management and coach Massimiliano Allegri, who still sees the American as an important tactical piece. Rather than selling him after a difficult stretch, Milan intends to rebuild around a structure that better suits his strengths.

The plan to reignite his form

That leads directly to the strategy emerging behind the scenes. Milan reportedly wants to pair Pulisic with the right No. 9 striker, allowing him to operate in spaces where he can arrive late, combine quickly, and attack goal-facing situations.

Allegri is also said to view him as a capable second striker, especially when partnered with a center forward who occupies defenders. This would reduce the physical battles that have troubled him in certain matches. In simple terms, the Serie A giant believes the answer is tactical adjustment rather than transfer action.

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