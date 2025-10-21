Trending topics:
From Lionel Messi’s MLS to joining Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Special ‘Beckham’ clause could bring Son Heung-min to Milan to keep LAFC star 2026 World Cup-fit

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left), Son Heung-min (center), and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Son Heung-min (center), and Christian Pulisic (right)

From Lionel Messi’s MLS to Christian Pulisic’s Milan, the soccer world continues to see the blending of continents — and now, Son Heung-min could be the next star to bridge that gap. The South Korean forward, currently dazzling in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC, may be on course for a sensational European comeback — one potentially taking him to San Siro.

Reports from The Sun suggest that AC Milan could offer Son a short-term return to Europe this winter to maintain peak fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, thanks to a mysterious “special clause” in his MLS contract. The 33-year-old, who left Tottenham last summer after a decade of service, has been in breathtaking form since moving stateside — scoring nine goals and providing three assists in just ten matches for LAFC.

In California, Son’s arrival has generated a buzz “comparable to Messi’s impact in MLS,” according to The Sun, which reported that LAFC’s social media engagement has soared by nearly 600% since the Korean captain joined. Local fans have even dubbed the league “the Son Heung-min league”, a testament to his influence both on and off the pitch.

Since joining LAFC in August, Son has helped the club secure a third-place finish in the Western Conference and a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs. In his most recent outing against Colorado Rapids, he found the net once again — his ninth goal of the campaign — as LAFC drew 2-2 to close the regular season. But once the MLS season wraps up in December, a long off-season looms — and that’s where the mystery clause could come into play.

The revelation: “Beckham clause” in his contract

Midway through his first season in MLS, The Sun revealed what they called a “special Beckham clause” written into Son’s LAFC contract. This unique provision allows him to temporarily return to European soccer during the MLS off-season, mirroring what David Beckham did when he joined Milan on loan from LA Galaxy in 2009 and 2010.

beckham milan

David Beckham at Milan

The clause, kept under wraps until now, could enable Son to rejoin a European club between January and March 2026, maintaining competitive sharpness before the World Cup in North America. “Son Heung-min rejected offers from European giants and Saudi clubs to choose MLS,” wrote The Sun, “but like Beckham’s brief return to AC Milan, he has left room for a short-term European comeback.”

Milan’s interest: Following Beckham’s footsteps?

TransferFeed reports that Milan is seriously considering the opportunity, eyeing a temporary deal to bring the Korean superstar to Serie A. For the Rossoneri, uniting Son with Christian Pulisic could mirror the club’s history of marquee short-term moves — with Beckham himself wearing red and black during his MLS off-seasons.

The report adds that Son is “reportedly considering Milan, Tottenham, or even a stint in South Korea” as part of his World Cup preparations. Given his current form, any move would represent a significant short-term investment.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is central to Son’s decision-making. At 33, he’s determined to arrive in top condition, and a few months of top-flight European soccer could make all the difference.

