Could Son Heung-Min and Christian Pulisic pair up as Milan’s new deadly duo? LAFC star’s South Korea teammate makes 10-word claim

Could Son Heung-Min and Christian Pulisic form AC Milan’s future front line from January? That question has set the soccer world buzzing after reports suggested that Son Heung-Min may be considering a loan move to Milan during the MLS offseason — a deal that could reunite him with elite European competition and potentially pair him with Pulisic at San Siro.

The idea first surfaced in Italy earlier this week, when multiple outlets hinted that Son, currently shining at Los Angeles FC, could follow the path once taken by David Beckham, who famously joined Milan on loan during his MLS years. As the Rossoneri sit near the top of Serie A but grapple with injuries to key players, including Pulisic, the possibility of a short-term reinforcement of Son’s caliber feels more tempting than ever.

The 33-year-old Korean captain has enjoyed a stellar debut in the United States, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in just ten matches. But as the 2026 World Cup approaches, Son is believed to be seeking a return to Europe to maintain peak fitness ahead of what could be his final major tournament.

In 2007, Beckham became a pioneer when his LA Galaxy contract allowed him to temporarily rejoin Europe during the MLS break — a provision that became known as the “David Beckham Clause.” This clause enabled Beckham to play for AC Milan in 2009 and again in 2010 to stay sharp ahead of the World Cup in South Africa.

Now, reports claim that Son’s contract at LAFC includes a similar clause, allowing him to negotiate a short-term loan to a European side between seasons. If confirmed, that opens the door for a winter return — and Milan, with its rich history and attacking needs, stands as the most likely destination. “Son could follow Beckham’s footsteps and play for Milan during the MLS offseason,” wrote Gazzetta dello Sport, adding that “the Rossoneri are evaluating the cost and feasibility of the move.”

What did Son’s international teammate Oh Hyeon-Gyu’s say?

The rumor gained even more traction after an exclusive interview between MilanNews.it and Oh Hyeon-Gyu, Son’s national teammate and KRC Genk forward. When asked about the possibility of Son joining AC Milan, Oh gave a cryptic but telling response. “I confirm, but it’ll be up to him to decide”, he said — a 10-word comment that instantly sent social media into overdrive, before adding, “Anything is possible”.

Oh went on to praise the LAFC forward’s enduring quality, despite his age. “He still has the quality! And that makes me think he could do well at a big club like Milan or somewhere else,” he added.

