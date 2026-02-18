Son Heung-min matches exclusive Concacaf Champions Cup record in LAFC’s victory over Real España

Los Angeles FC made their official debut of the 2026 season this Tuesday with a commanding 6-1 victory over Real España of Honduras in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Son Heung-min was the star of the match, helping him reach an impressive record.

“Heung-Min Son is only the second player to provide three assists and score a goal in the first half of a Champions Cup match,” said sports statistics expert MisterChip on his X account, clarifying that this stat only applies to the modern era of the tournament, since its restructuring in 2008.

The South Korean forward was key to LAFC’s victory. In the 11th minute, he assisted David Martinez for the 2-0 lead, and moments later scored a penalty himself to extend the advantage. He then set up Denis Bouanga for the fourth goal and contributed to Timothy Tillman’s fifth goal before halftime.

In nearly two decades of Concacaf Champions Cup history, only once had a player produced such a first-half performance. The only precedent is Argentine forward Franco Jara, who posted the same numbers during Pachuca’s 11-0 win over Police United of Belize in 2016.

Son Heung-Min presentation at Los Angeles FC as the MLS transfer record in the middle of the 2025 season.

Son rested with Inter Miami clash in mind

After that brilliant first half, LAFC slowed down after the break, which showed in the match’s pace. The hosts allowed Real España to reduce the deficit early in the second half, and coach Marc Dos Santos decided to give several key players rest.

Son Heung-min was substituted in the 62nd minute for Nathan Ordaz and was off the field when Bouanga scored LAFC’s sixth and final goal. The forward’s exit was clearly intended to preserve his fitness ahead of crucial upcoming matches.

Next week, LAFC will face the second leg against Real España in California, aiming to secure qualification to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. But before that, they have an even tougher challenge: the MLS 2026 season opener on Saturday against Inter Miami. Messi’s availability, however, remains uncertain due to fitness concerns.

Another record for Son

In addition to his key contributions to LAFC’s 6-1 win over Real España, Son Heung-min also etched his name into his country’s soccer history. With his penalty goal, he became the first South Korean player to score in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

