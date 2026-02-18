Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in the crucial Serie A rescheduled match against Como?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.

The Scudetto battle is on the line in a pivotal Serie A matchup against Como at San Siro, and Christian Pulisic is back in the spotlight as Milan gets ready for the match. With the pressure mounting and the season entering a defining phase, questions surrounding his absence from the starting lineup have sparked intrigue among fans and analysts alike.

This clash arrives at a pivotal moment for Milan, which is chasing its arch-rival Inter at the top of the table and cannot afford to drop points. Yet, as kickoff approaches, one of its most influential attacking players is missing from the starting XI.

The rescheduled Matchday 24 fixture takes place on February 18 at San Siro, originally postponed due to the stadium’s involvement in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. For the Rossoneri, this match represents a chance to cut the gap to its city rivals and keep its title ambitions alive.

The opposition arrives under Cesc Fabregas with European ambitions of its own, seeking revenge after a recent defeat and aiming to climb into the top six. The clash is loaded with narrative threads, tactical duels, and historical context, with the hosts boasting a dominant record in the fixture and an impressive unbeaten run this season.

Tweet placeholder

What’s more, Milan enters the match unbeaten in 23 consecutive league games, with its only defeat coming on the opening day, while Como is winless in its last three outings.

Advertisement

Why Pulisic isn’t starting

Midway through the buildup, the reason for Pulisic’s absence emerged, and it centers on fitness concerns rather than tactical exclusion. “Aside from Rabiot, who is suspended, the others feel quite well. Saelemaekers is available, and I hope the same goes for Pulisic, because he still feels discomfort. Let’s see if he’ll be there,” boss Massimiliano Allegri admitted ahead of the match.

The American star has been dealing with persistent physical discomfort, which has affected his availability and consistency throughout the season. While he has returned to action in recent weeks, the club is carefully managing his workload to avoid aggravating existing issues, including recurring muscle problems.

Reports suggest that Allegri faced a decision between several attacking options and opted to prioritize player management, especially with other forwards like Rafael Leao, Christopher Nkunku, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek competing for starting roles.

Advertisement
pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

Season of impact despite setbacks

Despite his physical struggles, Pulisic remains one of the club’s most productive players this season. He has scored 10 goals in all competitions, underlining his importance to Allegri’s tactical system and his ability to deliver in decisive moments.

The 27-year-old’s absence from the starting lineup is not a sign of diminished status but rather a reflection of careful management. Allegri’s cautious approach suggests that the American winger is expected to play a crucial role in the decisive phase of the season, once fully fit.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League? Milan’s summer position ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup emerges with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United watching

Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League? Milan’s summer position ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup emerges with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United watching

American sensation Christian Pulisic is reportedly making waves in the European transfer market anew, with rumors swirling that he may be making a triumphant return to the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

While excitement builds around Pulisic’s resurgence and the possibility of another chapter in England, former USMNT icon Landon Donovan has raised a subtle yet significant concern that could shape the next phase of his career.

Christian Pulisic injury concerns continue as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri weighs in on USMNT star’s status ahead of vital Como clash in Serie A

Christian Pulisic injury concerns continue as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri weighs in on USMNT star’s status ahead of vital Como clash in Serie A

The mystery surrounding Milan’s lineup centers on Christian Pulisic, whose fitness has been a recurring concern this season.

Anthony Gordon scores four goals before halftime in the Champions League: How many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

Anthony Gordon scores four goals before halftime in the Champions League: How many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

Anthony Gordon wrote his name in Newcastle United history registering four goals in the first half in the UEFA Champions League game against Qarabag, prompting questions on how many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo recorded that feat.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo