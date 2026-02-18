Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in the crucial Serie A rescheduled match against Como?

The Scudetto battle is on the line in a pivotal Serie A matchup against Como at San Siro, and Christian Pulisic is back in the spotlight as Milan gets ready for the match. With the pressure mounting and the season entering a defining phase, questions surrounding his absence from the starting lineup have sparked intrigue among fans and analysts alike.

This clash arrives at a pivotal moment for Milan, which is chasing its arch-rival Inter at the top of the table and cannot afford to drop points. Yet, as kickoff approaches, one of its most influential attacking players is missing from the starting XI.

The rescheduled Matchday 24 fixture takes place on February 18 at San Siro, originally postponed due to the stadium’s involvement in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. For the Rossoneri, this match represents a chance to cut the gap to its city rivals and keep its title ambitions alive.

The opposition arrives under Cesc Fabregas with European ambitions of its own, seeking revenge after a recent defeat and aiming to climb into the top six. The clash is loaded with narrative threads, tactical duels, and historical context, with the hosts boasting a dominant record in the fixture and an impressive unbeaten run this season.

What’s more, Milan enters the match unbeaten in 23 consecutive league games, with its only defeat coming on the opening day, while Como is winless in its last three outings.

Why Pulisic isn’t starting

Midway through the buildup, the reason for Pulisic’s absence emerged, and it centers on fitness concerns rather than tactical exclusion. “Aside from Rabiot, who is suspended, the others feel quite well. Saelemaekers is available, and I hope the same goes for Pulisic, because he still feels discomfort. Let’s see if he’ll be there,” boss Massimiliano Allegri admitted ahead of the match.

The American star has been dealing with persistent physical discomfort, which has affected his availability and consistency throughout the season. While he has returned to action in recent weeks, the club is carefully managing his workload to avoid aggravating existing issues, including recurring muscle problems.

Reports suggest that Allegri faced a decision between several attacking options and opted to prioritize player management, especially with other forwards like Rafael Leao, Christopher Nkunku, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek competing for starting roles.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

Season of impact despite setbacks

Despite his physical struggles, Pulisic remains one of the club’s most productive players this season. He has scored 10 goals in all competitions, underlining his importance to Allegri’s tactical system and his ability to deliver in decisive moments.

The 27-year-old’s absence from the starting lineup is not a sign of diminished status but rather a reflection of careful management. Allegri’s cautious approach suggests that the American winger is expected to play a crucial role in the decisive phase of the season, once fully fit.

