Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Real Madrid
Comments

Sergio Ramos’ ‘last dance’ at Real Madrid? Spain legend reacts amid imminent Monterrey exit

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Sergio Ramos of Monterrey.
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesSergio Ramos of Monterrey.

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Monterrey after spending the 2025 season in Liga MX, and with the defender still in top physical condition, interest from several clubs is beginning to emerge. Amid rumors and reports about his future, Ramos has reacted to talk of a potential return to Real Madrid for a “last dance.”

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in late November, Ramos has decided to leave Rayados once his contract expires in December 2026. The defender intends to continue his career elsewhere, with retirement at 39 years old not currently under consideration.

Life in Mexico suited Ramos and his family well, but his desire for another challenge carried more weight. Once the news surfaced, speculation about a potential return to Europe picked up, including the possibility of a Real Madrid comeback, something the player himself helped fuel.

In an Instagram post from @madridxtra, the Real Madrid fan account floated the idea of “one last dance,” featuring a photo of Ramos in a Los Blancos jersey. The post caught Ramos’ attention, and his “like” quickly gained traction across social media.

Tweet placeholder

His departure from the Spanish giants was far from ideal, as Ramos and president Florentino Pérez were unable to agree on a contract extension. Without a proper farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu, Ramos left as a free agent to join Paris Saint-Germain in his first professional experience outside of Spain.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

see also

Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

His career then continued with a stint at Sevilla and now Monterrey, with another chapter set once 2026 arrives. With Ramos about to hit free agency again, the defender could be open to returning to the club where he became one of the greatest center backs in soccer history.

Ramos on the verge of making history in Mexico

After six months without a club, Monterrey made a bold move to sign Ramos in February 2025, one of the biggest acquisitions in Liga MX history. After reaching the Round of 16 in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and recording 30 appearances with seven goals, the Spanish defender is now on the verge of making history.

Monterrey are currently in the semifinals of the Apertura 2025 and will face Toluca on Tuesday and again on Friday. After a strong quarterfinal win over Club América, Ramos will aim to secure his first club trophy outside Europe in what will be his first — and last — season with Rayados.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Xabi Alonso seems to be facing problems: Some Real Madrid players reportedly keep growing doubts with the coach

Xabi Alonso seems to be facing problems: Some Real Madrid players reportedly keep growing doubts with the coach

Although Xabi Alonso's relationship with Vinicius Jr. seems to have improved, he reportedly continues to face issues in the locker room. In fact, a select group of Real Madrid players supposedly remain unconvinced by the Spaniard's work since he joined the team.

Eduardo Camavinga tempted to leave Real Madrid: The Frenchman has reportedly become a top target for a Premier League team

Eduardo Camavinga tempted to leave Real Madrid: The Frenchman has reportedly become a top target for a Premier League team

Xabi Alonso has managed to implement a new sporting project since his arrival at Real Madrid. Although Eduardo Camavinga has regularly featured in the rotation, he has not been an undisputed starter. Given this, a major Premier League team has set its sights on him.

Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

Although Real Madrid seem unable to find their best form, Kylian Mbappe has managed to prove himself one of the best players in the world. The Frenchman is even on track to match Cristiano Ronaldo's 59 goals in his best year with Los Blancos, setting a serious scoring pace.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

Independiente Medellin take on America de Cali in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025 Torneo Finalizacion semifinal quadrangular. Here you can check every key detail, including kickoff information and how to watch the action on both TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo