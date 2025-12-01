Sergio Ramos’ ‘last dance’ at Real Madrid? Spain legend reacts amid imminent Monterrey exit

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Monterrey after spending the 2025 season in Liga MX, and with the defender still in top physical condition, interest from several clubs is beginning to emerge. Amid rumors and reports about his future, Ramos has reacted to talk of a potential return to Real Madrid for a “last dance.”

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in late November, Ramos has decided to leave Rayados once his contract expires in December 2026. The defender intends to continue his career elsewhere, with retirement at 39 years old not currently under consideration.

Life in Mexico suited Ramos and his family well, but his desire for another challenge carried more weight. Once the news surfaced, speculation about a potential return to Europe picked up, including the possibility of a Real Madrid comeback, something the player himself helped fuel.

In an Instagram post from @madridxtra, the Real Madrid fan account floated the idea of “one last dance,” featuring a photo of Ramos in a Los Blancos jersey. The post caught Ramos’ attention, and his “like” quickly gained traction across social media.

His departure from the Spanish giants was far from ideal, as Ramos and president Florentino Pérez were unable to agree on a contract extension. Without a proper farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu, Ramos left as a free agent to join Paris Saint-Germain in his first professional experience outside of Spain.

His career then continued with a stint at Sevilla and now Monterrey, with another chapter set once 2026 arrives. With Ramos about to hit free agency again, the defender could be open to returning to the club where he became one of the greatest center backs in soccer history.

Ramos on the verge of making history in Mexico

After six months without a club, Monterrey made a bold move to sign Ramos in February 2025, one of the biggest acquisitions in Liga MX history. After reaching the Round of 16 in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and recording 30 appearances with seven goals, the Spanish defender is now on the verge of making history.

Monterrey are currently in the semifinals of the Apertura 2025 and will face Toluca on Tuesday and again on Friday. After a strong quarterfinal win over Club América, Ramos will aim to secure his first club trophy outside Europe in what will be his first — and last — season with Rayados.

