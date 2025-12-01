Eduardo Camavinga tempted to leave Real Madrid: The Frenchman has reportedly become a top target for a Premier League team

Eduardo Camavinga has cemented his position as one of Real Madrid‘s most promising talents, becoming a vital component of their midfield. However, his role has somewhat diminished to that of a rotation player, as he has logged only 563 minutes on the field this season. Due to this decrease in playing time, a major Premier League club has set its sights on the French star ahead the 2026-27 season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly become one of Liverpool’s main targets for the 2026–27 season. Even so, Real Madrid are supposedly not willing to let him leave, as they consider him a key player for the team’s near future, thanks to his versatility and talent. Nonetheless, the Reds are monitoring his status as he is not considered as an undisputed starter in Xabi Alonso’s team.

Even though Liverpool aren’t going through their best defensive season, Camavinga’s potential arrival could give the midfield much more stability. As a physically imposing player with exceptional vision, the French midfielder could form a solid double pivot with Ryan Gravenberch. With that, Alexis Mac Allister could be pushed into a different role within the team or even relegated to a rotation role.

Camavinga could lose playing time with the reported arrival of Nico Paz

Real Madrid may consider Eduardo Camavinga as a key player for their future, but intense competition in the midfield could push him out of the team. He competes not only against Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Arda Güler for a starting spot, but also with Nico Paz, who will join the midfield in January 2026, according to Gaston Edul.

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid pressing Pedri of FC Barcelona.

With such competition in the midfield, the French star might find himself relegated to a secondary role as Tchouameni’s substitute. Despite Xabi Alonso having numerous midfielders, the coach had kind words for Camavinga. “I know him from watching him, from how he interprets the game. He has enormous potential, a lot of qualities, and there’s a place for him within the project. He’s eager, he’s willing,” he said in September 2025.

In case Paz manages to take away more minutes from Camavinga, Liverpool might find themselves with a significant opportunity to negotiate his signing in the 2026-27 season. However, they would encounter stiff competition, as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also monitoring his status. Ultimately, his departure from Real Madrid could hinge on the role Xabi Alonso assigns him during the 2025-26 season.