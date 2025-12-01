Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Eduardo Camavinga tempted to leave Real Madrid: The Frenchman has reportedly become a top target for a Premier League team

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid looks on.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesEduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid looks on.

Eduardo Camavinga has cemented his position as one of Real Madrid‘s most promising talents, becoming a vital component of their midfield. However, his role has somewhat diminished to that of a rotation player, as he has logged only 563 minutes on the field this season. Due to this decrease in playing time, a major Premier League club has set its sights on the French star ahead the 2026-27 season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly become one of Liverpool’s main targets for the 2026–27 season. Even so, Real Madrid are supposedly not willing to let him leave, as they consider him a key player for the team’s near future, thanks to his versatility and talent. Nonetheless, the Reds are monitoring his status as he is not considered as an undisputed starter in Xabi Alonso’s team.

Even though Liverpool aren’t going through their best defensive season, Camavinga’s potential arrival could give the midfield much more stability. As a physically imposing player with exceptional vision, the French midfielder could form a solid double pivot with Ryan Gravenberch. With that, Alexis Mac Allister could be pushed into a different role within the team or even relegated to a rotation role.

Camavinga could lose playing time with the reported arrival of Nico Paz

Real Madrid may consider Eduardo Camavinga as a key player for their future, but intense competition in the midfield could push him out of the team. He competes not only against Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Arda Güler for a starting spot, but also with Nico Paz, who will join the midfield in January 2026, according to Gaston Edul.

Real Madrid&#039;s Eduardo Camavinga and FC Barcelona&#039;s Pedri

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid pressing Pedri of FC Barcelona.

With such competition in the midfield, the French star might find himself relegated to a secondary role as Tchouameni’s substitute. Despite Xabi Alonso having numerous midfielders, the coach had kind words for Camavinga. “I know him from watching him, from how he interprets the game. He has enormous potential, a lot of qualities, and there’s a place for him within the project. He’s eager, he’s willing,” he said in September 2025.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

see also

Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

In case Paz manages to take away more minutes from Camavinga, Liverpool might find themselves with a significant opportunity to negotiate his signing in the 2026-27 season. However, they would encounter stiff competition, as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also monitoring his status. Ultimately, his departure from Real Madrid could hinge on the role Xabi Alonso assigns him during the 2025-26 season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool era fading? Arne Slot reveals reason for benching the Egyptian for the first time

Is Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool era fading? Arne Slot reveals reason for benching the Egyptian for the first time

Liverpool seem unable to get back on track, accumulating three consecutive defeats by more than three goals. Despite the urgency of victory against West Ham today, coach Arne Slot decided to bench Mohamed Salah, explaining the clear reasons behind his surprising decision.

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

After a transformative investment in the transfer market, Liverpool have struggled to find their best form this season. Amidst these challenges, coach Arne Slot addressed the rumors regarding his potential dismissal, leaving his stance clear despite historic losing streak.

Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star? AC Milan reportedly in race to sign Liverpool forward

Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star? AC Milan reportedly in race to sign Liverpool forward

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing a Premier League player who has struggled for playing time at Liverpool.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

Independiente Medellin take on America de Cali in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025 Torneo Finalizacion semifinal quadrangular. Here you can check every key detail, including kickoff information and how to watch the action on both TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo