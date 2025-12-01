Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

Ronald Araújo has made headlines in recent days at FC Barcelona, as the center back has been absent from training sessions since his red card against Chelsea. Ahead of the next games, Araújo and the club have reached a final decision regarding his recovery plan.

The UEFA Champions League loss to Chelsea was a major blow for Barcelona, but also for Araújo, whose last training session with the squad came last Wednesday. Rumors of a viral fever circulated, but Spanish outlets like Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo confirmed that the defender is currently dealing with an overwhelming personal situation.

Araújo reported to Barcelona’s training ground on Monday, not to train, but alongside his agents. The defender is physically fit, but given his private situation, he asked the club for time to recover mentally and psychologically, a request the Catalan side agreed to.

According to the reports, Araújo’s news was met with full support from his teammates, as he is highly regarded in the locker room and valued for his role as a captain. With the red card against Chelsea serving as a catalyst for his struggles, the Uruguayan defender will now be a significant absence for Barcelona, with no set return date.

Ronald Araujo is sent off by referee Slavko Vincic during the UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea.

Flick, reluctant to address Araújo’s situation

FC Barcelona are far from enjoying their best moment right now, with coach Hansi Flick and Raphinha sharing an intimate exchange after Saturday’s win, and now Araújo dealing with a personal matter. A new challenge now looms with Atlético Madrid on the horizon.

Asked about Araújo’s situation during Monday’s press conference, Hansi Flick declined to go into detail: “Ronald is not ready at the moment. He has a private situation. I don’t want to say more, and please, also respect it. This is what I can say and what I want to say.”

The Culers will host Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou for Matchday 15 of the 2025-26 La Liga season on Tuesday, with the Colchoneros currently sitting fourth in the table with 31 points. After reclaiming the top spot with their 3-1 win over Deportivo Alavés, Barcelona must now manage obstacles both on and off the pitch.