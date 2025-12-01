Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo looking on.
© Angel Martinez/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesReal Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo looking on.

Real Madrid seemed to start the 2025-26 season in top form, leading LaLiga with a seven-point lead over Barcelona with impressive performances from Kylian Mbappe. Despite this, they appear to have fallen into a slump, accumulating three consecutive draws in the league. Nevertheless, the French star has remained the most important player on the team, setting a scoring pace that threatens to match Cristiano Ronaldo‘s 59-goal best scoring year with Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe has made an impressive leap in his performances with Real Madrid, scoring 53 goals so far in 2025. With this achievement, the Frenchman aims to equal or surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s most prolific year with Los Blancos. The Portuguese player scored 59 goals in 50 games in 2013. With this in mind, the 26-years-old star is just six goals away from tying those figures, showcasing his exceptional scoring prowess.

As 2025 draws to a close, Mbappe still has a chance to catch up with, or even surpass, Cristiano Ronaldo. He has five more games with Real Madrid before the year ends. With his promising scoring prowess, the French star may still have a chance to clinch that record. In just a year since joining the team, he has already scored 67 goals in 78 games, proving that he is able to keep a high scoring pace in LaLiga side.

Despite this, Kylian Mbappe lacks the favorable conditions to emulate Cristiano’s best year. After a series of draws, Real Madrid have lost their lead in LaLiga, placing Xabi Alonso under pressure to rectify the situation. With an upcoming match against Athletic Club, the Frenchman faces the daunting challenge of securing a victory and making a significant impact in the scoring side, especially considering his last outing at San Mamés Stadium ended in defeat.

Kylian Mbappe scoring a goal for Real Madrid vs Getafe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal.

Mbappe becomes fourth 21st-century player to hit 60-goal year

Kylian Mbappe initially faced challenges at Real Madrid, but he has successfully transformed his situation, emerging as one of the world’s premier players. While the Frenchman has scored 53 goals in 2025 with Los Blancos, he has managed to reach the historic figure of 60 goals when adding his goals for France so far this year. With this achievement, he becomes the fourth player in the 21st century to reach this remarkable milestone.

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid Champions League milestone after four-goal performance

see also

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid Champions League milestone after four-goal performance

With his impressive scoring prowess, Mbappe has joined the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski, cementing his name in soccer history. Remarkably, the Frenchman achieved this despite the turmoil at Real Madrid, a team struggling to deliver results amid rumored tensions involving Xabi Alonso in the locker room. With five games remaining in the 2025 season, he still has the opportunity to enhance his statistics further.

