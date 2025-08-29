Trending topics:
Sergio Busquets favors former Barcelona teammate over Lamine Yamal for 2025 Ballon d'Or

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF.
© Alex Caparros & Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or has become one of the most hotly debated topics in world soccer as the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fades into the past. Now Sergio Busquets has weighed in, overlooking rising star Lamine Yamal and backing one of his former Barcelona teammates instead.

Busquets left Barça in 2023 to join Inter Miami, after spending years alongside young players who are now among the sport’s elite. One of them is Ousmane Dembele, who just delivered a dream season at Paris Saint-Germain, winning a historic treble that included the coveted UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Inter Miami’s clash with Orlando City on Tuesday, Busquets was asked about Dembele, who recently named the Spaniard as one of the best players he’d ever shared the field with: “I’m very happy that things went well for him. I would have liked Barça to win the Champions League, but I was really glad for the staff and my former teammates who are now at PSG, and then for remembering me at the Club World Cup.”

Busquets went on to praise Dembele’s campaign, particularly his consistency. “He’s had a great season. He was a little injured, but much better than in other years. He’s been more consistent, and we know the kind of player he is, the difference he makes, what he can do. Hopefully, he can win it,” he said.

Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona speaks during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale.

Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona speaks during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale.

The midfielder also addressed other Barcelona nominees, but admitted the Champions League could be the deciding factor: “Of course, I also have teammates at Barca who would deserve it as well, but I don’t know what the voters will decide — whether winning such an important title like the Champions League will take precedence, or something else. I wish the best to all of them.”

Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski are among the four Barcelona players on the 30-man shortlist, while PSG placed eight names in the mix alongside Dembele. Now watching European soccer from afar, Busquets still believes his former French teammate is the leading candidate, pointing to the Champions League as the ultimate tiebreaker.

When and where is the Ballon d’Or gala?

As usual, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, where several awards will be handed out. For the 2025 edition, the gala is set for Monday, September 22, just after players return to their clubs following the weekend’s domestic matches.

The Ballon d’Or comes on the heels of a controversial 2024 ceremony, when Manchester City’s Rodri edged out Vinícius Júnior — a decision that sparked heavy debate. While both stars have fallen out of the running this year, the award once again seems to be narrowing to just two prime contenders.

