Why is Christian Pulisic not playing today for AC Milan vs Lecce in Serie A Matchday 2?

AC Milan are visiting Lecce this Friday in one of the early matches of Serie A Matchday 2. For the Rossoneri, it’s a crucial fixture, especially after their opening-week loss to Cremonese. However, Christian Pulisic is not in the starting eleven.

One hour before kickoff at Stadio Via del Mare, the Italian side released its lineup for the match against Lecce. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri did not include Pulisic in the starting eleven, though he is listed on the bench. This is reportedly due to the American forward dealing with discomfort in his right ankle.

Christian sustained the injury during AC Milan’s preseason tour of Asia, in a friendly match against Liverpool. Following that episode, he was unable to train normally in the weeks that followed, which led him to miss games against Perth Glory, Leeds United, and Chelsea as the club prioritized his recovery ahead of the official season.

That plan paid off, as Pulisic was fit to play against Bari in the Coppa Italia (logging 66 minutes and scoring a goal) and against Cremonese in Serie A (playing the full 90 minutes in the 2–1 loss at San Siro). However, for this Friday’s match, the coach opted to give him a rest, and at least to start, he will not take the field against Lecce.

Milan’s lineup without Pulisic

Christian Pulisic’s spot on the bench isn’t the only notable absence AC Milan are dealing with this Friday against Lecce. Also missing is Rafael Leao, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury since the Coppa Italia match against Bari.

Given the circumstances, coach Massimiliano Allegri has gone with an attacking duo of Alexis Saelemaekers and Santiago Gimenez. Milan’s starting XI: Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori; Pervis Estupiñan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Modric, Youssouf Fofana, Yunus Musah; Santiago Gimenez, Alexis Saelemaekers.

On the bench: Matteo Pittarella, Pietro Terracciano, Zachary Athekame, Davide Bartesaghi, Samuel Chukweze, Koni De Winter, Cheveyo Balentien, Christian Pulisic, and Samuele Ricci.

What’s next for Pulisic

Christian Pulisic’s fitness status is a concern not only for AC Milan but also for the USMNT. The forward was included in the 22-man roster announced by head coach Mauricio Pochettino for the upcoming international break, during which the United States will face South Korea and Japan on September 6 and 9.

Upon returning to Italy, Pulisic won’t have much time to rest. On Sunday, September 14, AC Milan will be back in Serie A action with a home match against Bologna at San Siro.