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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: The Champions League semifinal is underway (0-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Antoine Griezmann (L) of Atletico de Madrid and Martin Odegaard (R) of Arsenal.
© Clive Brunskill & Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesAntoine Griezmann (L) of Atletico de Madrid and Martin Odegaard (R) of Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal clash Wednesday, April 29, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Follow along for live coverage and analysis as these two giants battle for a spot in the final!

The Colchoneros reach this stage after a gritty quarterfinal victory over Barcelona and a confidence-boosting 3-2 win against Athletic Bilbao this past weekend. However, Diego Simeone’s side has struggled for consistency lately, suffering through a stretch where they dropped seven of nine matches and lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad.

Arsenal arrive in Madrid after scraping past Sporting CP in a defensive quarterfinal battle that saw them advance 1-0 on aggregate. While Mikel Arteta’s squad recently regained their footing with a 1-0 win over Newcastle, the Gunners have faced their own hurdles, including a League Cup final loss to Manchester City and an early FA Cup exit.

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On the injury front, Atletico recently lost Nicolas González, who joins Pablo Barrios and Jose Maria Gimenez on a crowded trainer’s table. Ademola Lookman has been cleared for a return, though he is only expected to feature as a sub. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta confirmed that stars Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze are fit to play, while Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined.

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Atletico Madrid.

Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Atletico Madrid.

These two sides met earlier this season during the league phase of the Champions League, a contest where Arsenal cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. However, both squads have evolved significantly since that October rout, and this semifinal opener is expected to be a much more tactical and balanced affair.

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7' – Great play from Arsenal! (0-0)

After a brilliant piece of individual movement on the right flank, Noni Madueke delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post; however, Piero Hincapie’s first-time strike sailed wide of the target.

5' – Atletico control the ball without threat (0-0)

With Arsenal adopting a deep defensive stance, Atletico is settling into possession, though they have yet to create a clear-cut scoring opportunity.

Kickoff!

Referee Danny Makkelie blows his whistle, and the game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is underway.

Head-to-head between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal hold a perfectly balanced head-to-head record over the years, with one victory apiece and one draw in their three previous European meetings.

The sides first met in the 2017-18 Europa League semifinals, where Atletico proved to be the ultimate spoilers. After a -1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish side secured a narrow 1-0 win at home to advance to the final and eventually lift the trophy.

The Gunners' first victory in the series came during the current Champions League campaign this past October. In a dominant league phase performance at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s squad cruised to a 4-0 win, pulling even in the all-time series against the Spanish giants.

Who's the referee for the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal game?

Dutch official Danny Makkelie has been appointed to oversee Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal at the Air Riyadh Metropolitano. The 43-year-old has officiated seven previous matches for Atletico, with the Spanish side recording three wins, three draws, and one defeat under his watch.

Makkelie's history with the Gunners is equally established, having refereed four of their matches to date. Arsenal has fared well in those fixtures, securing three victories while suffering just one defeat.

Match officials:

Referee: Danny Makkelie
1st Assistant: Hessel Steegstra
2nd Assistant: Jan de Vries
Fourth Official: Serdar Gözübüyük
VAR: Dennis Higler
VAR assistant: Pol van Boekel

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Atletico Madrid's confirmed XI!

With players returning from injury, coach Diego Simeone unveiled the starting lineup to face Arsenal (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

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Arsenal's lineup confirmed

Coach Mikel Arteta confirmed the eleven players that'll be starting in the game at the Air Riyadh Metropolitano (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will kick off at 3 PM (ET).

You can watch the UEFA Champions League live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, DAZN, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, TUDN and ViX.

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals

Welcome to our live blog for the first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

Julian Alvarez’s future at Atlético remains up in the air

Julian Alvarez has become one of the most discussed players over the last few months, with persistent questions rising over his long-term future in Madrid. Reports have recently surfaced claiming the Argentine forward has informed Atletico leadership of his desire to join Barcelona this summer.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, manager Diego Simeone was asked directly about the possibility of the striker leaving the club. “I am not inside Julian Alvarez’s head. I understand it is normal for an extraordinary player like Julian to be wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, or Barcelona. It’s normal, because he is very good,” the Argentine coach said.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in the opening leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Check below for kickoff times and viewing options, including TV channels and streaming availability in the United States.

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Nico Gonzalez injury rules him out of Atletico’s UCL semifinals: What it means for Messi’s Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Nicolas Gonzalez will be sidelined from the upcoming UEFA Champions League semifinals with Atletico Madrid due to a recent injury, in a situation that could have consequences in Lionel Messi's Argentina for the 2026 World Cup.

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Report: Julian Alvarez makes key move as Barcelona transfer edges closer

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