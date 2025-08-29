Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 940th career goal from the penalty spot for Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun in SPL

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after scoring his goal during the penalty shoot out in the Saudi Super Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at Hong Kong Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Hong Kong, China.
Al Nassr opened the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season on the road against Al Taawoun at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time making headlines, converting from the penalty spot to record the 940th goal of his career.

Joao Felix had already put Al Nassr ahead in the 7th minute, capping his league debut in style. The Portuguese forward finished first-time with his left foot after a precise cross from Angelo on the left wing. Soon after, it was Ronaldo’s turn to get on the scoresheet.

Following a handball in the box by Waleed Al Ahmad, Al Nassr were awarded a penalty. Ronaldo stepped up with confidence, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way as he slotted the ball into the corner in the 54th minute, marking his first goal of the new SPL campaign.

Just a minute later, new signing Kingsley Coman opened his account for Al Nassr. After goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi launched a long clearance, the Frenchman pounced on a defensive misunderstanding and coolly headed past the Al Taawoun keeper.

Ronaldo had already opened his 2025-26 tally in the Saudi Super Cup, though Al Nassr ultimately fell to Al Ahli on penalties. That setback, however, hasn’t slowed him down. At 40 years old, the Portuguese legend continues to showcase his form with another milestone strike in his storied career.

Cristiano Ronaldo headlines Portugal roster for start of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ronaldo delivers a message to the fans

Al Nassr enter the new season with a revamped squad, strengthened by high-profile arrivals including Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martinez. Yet even with the star power, Ronaldo stressed the importance of fan support as the club looks to rebound from a disappointing campaign.

On Thursday, the day before the Al Taawoun clash, Ronaldo took to social media to send a direct message to the supporters. “Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone… we need you,” the team star wrote.

He closed by underlining the team’s commitment: “We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable.”

