Sergio Busquets makes things clear on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for return to Europe

Sergio Busquets is entering the final stretch of his current contract with Inter Miami, and with no extension agreed upon, speculation has grown around his future in MLS. Now 37 and in the twilight of his career, the Spanish midfielder addressed whether he plans to leave Lionel Messi’s side for a return to Europe.

Busquets was one of several former Barcelona stars to reunite with Messi in South Florida, arriving in July 2023 before Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez later joined the Herons. Still, his future remains uncertain, as no contract talks have taken place and his current deal runs through December 2025.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Busquets was asked about his next step. “As for the future, there’s no news. When there is, it will be announced,” he said. But he was clear about one thing: a European return is not in the cards. “When I left Barça, I already knew I wouldn’t be going back to Spain or Europe. And, well, I’m also at an age where I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning. But for now, there’s nothing official—neither about a renewal nor about a possible retirement.”

Busquets also didn’t rule out the option of continuing with Inter Miami in a non-Designated Player role. “Yes, of course. I think it’s obvious the conditions would change because the three Designated Player spots each team has in this league are already taken.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal with teammate Sergio Busquets #5 during the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami currently have their three DP slots filled by Messi, Busquets, and Alba. The left back was recently promoted to that status after Leonardo Campana’s departure and contract renewal in May. Now, Busquets has openly expressed his willingness to sign a new deal even without DP status.

Busquets to hit 100 appearances with Inter Miami

As Inter Miami prepare to face Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals on Wednesday, the match will carry extra significance for Busquets, who is set to make his 100th appearance for the club. Since his arrival in 2023, he has been part of the squads that delivered the only two trophies in Inter Miami’s history.

Reflecting on the milestone, Busquets said: “I didn’t set any goals when I came here. I just wanted to enjoy a new chapter in my sporting and family life, at a new club where there were many things to improve, and I wanted to contribute my experience. So I’m very happy to reach that number.”

Through 99 games with the Herons, Busquets has scored once and provided 14 assists while anchoring the midfield in a role similar to his Barcelona days. Now, at 37, it remains to be seen whether his future lies in Florida or if he will step away from the game and retire.

