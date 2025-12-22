Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

While the drama between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool seemed never-ending, the Egyptian returned to the team’s roster prior to his departure for the AFCON with Egypt. With this, both parties seem to have smoothed their relationship, opening the door to his continuity. Despite this, the veteran does not have a guaranteed starting spot in Arne Slot’s lineup. In view of this, the Reds’ owners have changed their minds about Salah.

According to TEAMtalk, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owners of Liverpool, have shifted their stance on the possibility of selling Mohamed Salah, now considering it impossible rather than just unlikely. This change reflects Salah’s exceptional performance in the Premier League, as well as the serious injury to Alexander Isak, which has made keeping the veteran a top priority—effectively ruling out a departure in January 2026.

While Salah is open to returning to Liverpool, he insists on maintaining a primary role, reports TEAMtalk. Despite Isak’s injury, Dominik Szoboszlai is emerging as the preferred starter on the right wing, indicating a major tactical shift for the team. Consequently, Mohamed might not have a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup, a situation that conflicts with his expectations and could put FSG’s stance to the test in response to the veteran’s own demands.

In case Liverpool decide not to make any signings in January 2026, Mohamed Salah could take on a much more prominent role than expected. With only Hugo Ekitike as a forward option, the veteran could frequently step into the starting lineup thanks to his imposing goal-scoring ability. Even so, the Egyptian appears determined to leave the Reds at the end of the season, bringing his historic spell with the club to an end.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on as Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, is seen during a Training Session.

Salah seems ready towards a Saudi Pro League move

Mohamed Salah continues to draw interest from several major European clubs. Although he did not begin the season in peak form, his situation has prompted many top teams to closely monitor his potential availability. While he has dismissed the possibility of a move in January 2026, the veteran seems open to joining the Saudi Pro League at the end of the 2025-26 season, ruling out a departure to another European team.

While his departure from Liverpool could command a high transfer fee, top clubs in the Saudi Pro League appear well-equipped to meet it. His potential salary not only promises to be highly attractive, but these clubs are also ready to build a project around him, positioning him as the face of the league, according to TEAMtalk. Moreover, as an Arab figure, his cultural impact could prove to be even more significant.