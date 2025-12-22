Luis Enrique could hold a historic agreement: PSG are reportedly open to offer a surprising renewal offer to the Spanish coach

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the world, surprising fans across the board. Far from seeing their level drop after Kylian Mbappé’s departure, Luis Enrique has built a fully solid team, prioritizing collective play over individual performance. Given their impressive level, the French side would be willing to offer the Spanish coach a historic contract renewal, setting a precedent in the soccer world.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, PSG are considering offering Luis Enrique a contract renewal, even though his current deal runs until 2027. However, this possibility is quite peculiar, as the French side are reportedly weighing the idea of making it a ‘lifetime’ contract, ensuring the Spaniard enjoys unparalleled freedom and control over the team. If finalized, it would be the first time such an agreement has occurred in soccer.

Even though Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, and Thomas Tuchel had outstanding tenures with the French side, it was Luis Enrique and Luis Campos who truly transformed PSG into a European powerhouse. By moving on from figures like Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti, the coach ushered in a new era dominated by players like Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi. Nonetheless, they have found a way to thrive without any of them, imposing as an imposing side.

Luis Enrique, despite this potentially enticing offer, may struggle to accept a renewal. Throughout his career, the coach has built a reputation for avoiding long-term contracts, preferring to maintain tight control over his professional journey and preserving the freedom to seek new opportunities—something not possible under this new proposal. Nevertheless, reports indicate that both the coach and PSG share a desire to ensure his ongoing tenure.

Luis Enrique, head coach of PSG excitedly reacts after the UEFA Champions League Final.

Luis Enrique has already left a legendary mark on soccer history

Luis Enrique launched his professional coaching career in 2008 and has consistently showcased his transformative abilities. After stints at AS Roma and RC Celta, he assumed the role of head coach at FC Barcelona, following the tenures of Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova. At Barcelona, he achieved a historic treble and led the club to its latest UEFA Champions League title, cementing his status as one of the most significant coaches for the club in the 21st century.

While his time with the Spanish national team was not entirely successful, PSG appointed him head coach in 2023, tasking him with rebooting the project and taking full control. Against all expectations, he managed to build a promising sporting project, focusing on young talent and collective play. As a result, he won a historic sextuple, joining Pep Guardiola and Hansi Flick as the only coaches in history to achieve that feat.