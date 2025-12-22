Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Luis Enrique could hold a historic agreement: PSG are reportedly open to offer a surprising renewal offer to the Spanish coach

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLuis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates.

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the world, surprising fans across the board. Far from seeing their level drop after Kylian Mbappé’s departure, Luis Enrique has built a fully solid team, prioritizing collective play over individual performance. Given their impressive level, the French side would be willing to offer the Spanish coach a historic contract renewal, setting a precedent in the soccer world.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, PSG are considering offering Luis Enrique a contract renewal, even though his current deal runs until 2027. However, this possibility is quite peculiar, as the French side are reportedly weighing the idea of making it a ‘lifetime’ contract, ensuring the Spaniard enjoys unparalleled freedom and control over the team. If finalized, it would be the first time such an agreement has occurred in soccer.

Even though Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, and Thomas Tuchel had outstanding tenures with the French side, it was Luis Enrique and Luis Campos who truly transformed PSG into a European powerhouse. By moving on from figures like Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti, the coach ushered in a new era dominated by players like Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi. Nonetheless, they have found a way to thrive without any of them, imposing as an imposing side.

Luis Enrique, despite this potentially enticing offer, may struggle to accept a renewal. Throughout his career, the coach has built a reputation for avoiding long-term contracts, preferring to maintain tight control over his professional journey and preserving the freedom to seek new opportunities—something not possible under this new proposal. Nevertheless, reports indicate that both the coach and PSG share a desire to ensure his ongoing tenure.

PSG star Luis Enrique in the Champions League

Luis Enrique, head coach of PSG excitedly reacts after the UEFA Champions League Final.

Luis Enrique has already left a legendary mark on soccer history

Luis Enrique launched his professional coaching career in 2008 and has consistently showcased his transformative abilities. After stints at AS Roma and RC Celta, he assumed the role of head coach at FC Barcelona, following the tenures of Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova. At Barcelona, he achieved a historic treble and led the club to its latest UEFA Champions League title, cementing his status as one of the most significant coaches for the club in the 21st century.

Advertisement
PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

see also

PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

While his time with the Spanish national team was not entirely successful, PSG appointed him head coach in 2023, tasking him with rebooting the project and taking full control. Against all expectations, he managed to build a promising sporting project, focusing on young talent and collective play. As a result, he won a historic sextuple, joining Pep Guardiola and Hansi Flick as the only coaches in history to achieve that feat.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

With their victory over Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain secured the sixth title of their calendar year.

Matvey Safonov becomes PSG hero with four straight penalty saves vs. Flamengo in Intercontinental Cup

Matvey Safonov becomes PSG hero with four straight penalty saves vs. Flamengo in Intercontinental Cup

After saving four penalties in a row, Matvey Safonov turned into the unexpected hero for PSG to lift the 2025 Intercontinental Cup against Flamengo.

PSG vs. Flamengo: Ousmane Dembele’s side could still steal ‘world champion’ status from Chelsea, and FIFA is all to blame

PSG vs. Flamengo: Ousmane Dembele’s side could still steal ‘world champion’ status from Chelsea, and FIFA is all to blame

There is confusion, debate, and curiosity around what this match actually represents — and how PSG could still claim a form of global supremacy despite another club officially holding soccer’s highest crown.

Christian Pulisic gets squad boost as AC Milan reportedly secure Premier League signing amid Gimenez injury

Christian Pulisic gets squad boost as AC Milan reportedly secure Premier League signing amid Gimenez injury

With Santiago Gimenez sidelined due to injury, Christian Pulisic is set to receive a key squad boost as AC Milan have reportedly secured the signing from the Premier League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo