Milan has secured the transfer of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, with the Mexican striker set to arrive in Italy on Saturday for his medical tests and contract signing. This long-awaited transfer comes after intense negotiations, with the Rossoneri raising their bid to €35 million plus bonuses to finalize the deal.

The move marks a significant addition to Milan’s attacking lineup, as the 23-year-old forward will join his USMNT rival, Christian Pulisic, at San Siro. With Alvaro Morata’s departure to Galatasaray in the works, Gimenez is expected to bring fresh firepower to the Rossoneri. However, a key question remains: will he be available for Milan’s crucial Derby della Madonnina against Inter?

Milan’s long pursuit of Gimenez ends in success

Milan’s pursuit of Gimenez has been a top priority in the January transfer window. With their strikers struggling for consistency, the club intensified efforts in the past few days to secure a reliable goal scorer.

After initial hurdles in matching Feyenoord’s valuation, Milan successfully reached an agreement on Friday. Multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano and Sky Italia both confirmed that the Dutch club has given the green light for the transfer, allowing the player to travel to Italy to complete the final formalities.

The Mexican forward, who also holds an Italian passport, will soon be officially unveiled as a Milan player. His arrival is seen as a statement of intent by the Rossoneri, who are looking to bolster their squad for both Serie A and the Champions League knockout play-offs—where, coincidentally, they will face Feyenoord, Gimenez’s now former club.

When will Gimenez make his Milan debut?

While fans are eager to see Gimenez in action, the timing of his debut will depend on a few factors. Corriere dello Sport states that the Mexican star could theoretically play against Inter in the Milan Derby, but only if his registration is completed by 6:00 PM Italian time on Saturday—a strict deadline required by league regulations. However, this scenario is impossible, as Milan has scheduled his medicals for Sunday, making his participation in the derby virtually impossible.

Instead, sources such as Milan News and journalist Nico Schira report that Gimenez will attend the game at San Siro to support his new teammates from the stands. This means that the Red and Blacks’ fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing their new striker in action. Thus, the 23-year-old could be available as early as next Wednesday for the Coppa Italia clash against Roma, provided he passes his medical tests and is deemed match-fit.