After his attempts to join Barcelona fell through, Marcus Rashford has turned his attention to an alternative Premier League rival. The 27-year-old forward finds himself in a precarious situation at Manchester United, where he has struggled to cement his place under manager Ruben Amorim. With the January transfer window nearing its end, Rashford appears set to make a loan move to Aston Villa, a club eager to reinforce its attack following the departure of Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a six-month loan deal between Manchester United and Aston Villa is in its final stages, with a potential purchase option still under discussion. Rashford has reportedly been in direct talks with manager Unai Emery and is now inclined to accept the move. Developments are expected to accelerate in the coming hours.

Aston Villa has agreed to cover a significant portion of Rashford’s £365,000-a-week wages, making the move financially feasible. Their highest earner, Emiliano Martínez, reportedly earns around £200,000 per week, meaning the Englishman would be among the club’s top-paid players.

The loan agreement may also include an option to buy if the move proves successful. Given Rashford’s difficult situation at United, this could lead to a permanent departure from Old Trafford in the summer.

But why did Rashford’s Barcelona dream collapse, forcing him to consider an alternative path in the Premier League?

Why did Rashford’s move to Barcelona fail?

While Barcelona was Rashford’s preferred destination, financial constraints ultimately made the deal impossible. The Catalan giants, already under strict La Liga financial regulations, needed to offload at least two players before they could accommodate Rashford’s wages.

Meanwhile, other European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Milan expressed interest, but Rashford remained fixated on the Catalan giants. Even when Tottenham came forward with an offer, he rejected their approach, reinforcing his desire to play in La Liga. However, with time running out in the transfer window, Rashford has had no choice but to consider other options.

Why Aston Villa is the best option for Rashford?

With Barcelona out of the picture, Aston Villa has emerged as the most realistic and attractive destination for Rashford. The Birmingham-based club, currently competing in the Champions League knockout stages, offers the forward an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

The Villa Park side has been actively searching for a high-profile attacking signing, considering names like Matheus Cunha, Joao Felix, Marco Asensio, and Mathys Tel before settling on Rashford. Their sporting director Monchi and Unai Emery have reportedly played a crucial role in convincing Rashford that his immediate future should be at Villa Park.