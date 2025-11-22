Massimiliano Allegri’s Derby della Madonnina dilemma looms with Santiago Gimenez out: Will Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric start for Milan vs. Inter in Serie A?

In the days leading to the Derby della Madonnina, the narrative has taken on an unusual twist. Massimiliano Allegri enters the match without Santiago Gimenez, leaving him torn between tactical caution and bold reinvention. His opponent, Cristian Chivu, brings a revitalized Inter into the cauldron of San Siro. Somewhere within this compressed build-up lie two lingering questions: Will Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric start the nail-biting clash?

Inter, the league leader with 24 points, meets a Milan side just two points behind, both clubs re-emerging as Scudetto frontrunners under new cycles shaped by two very different managers. Yet despite the tactical contrasts, each team in this rivalry speaks with a singular, unshakeable voice: the voice of expectation. The same expectation touches Pulisic and Modric, who are central figures in Allegri’s evolving system, and now—without Gimenez—must carry even more weight.

Cristian Chivu’s appointment last summer was met with scepticism, even disbelief. From youth coach to Serie A contender in mere months—yet the proof is undeniable. The Nerazzurri sit atop the table, boasting the league’s most potent attack with 26 goals, and remain perfect in the Champions League after four matches. When they hit their stride, they overwhelm opponents with speed, structure, and relentlessness. But Chivu’s project still shows cracks. Against Italy’s elite—Juventus, Napoli, Roma—the Nerazzurri have faltered, losing to Juventus in a 4-3 chaos-filled Derby d’Italia and falling 3-1 in Naples despite an encouraging start.

On the other hand, Allegri may be back at Milan, but the ghosts have followed him. Of all the sides he has faced more than 15 times, Inter remains the team against which he holds his worst record. His average of 1.32 points per game against the Nerazzurri tells its own story: tension, difficulty, and repeated pain.

Yet he arrives in better shape than his counterpart in one crucial area—defensive resilience. The Rossoneri’s unbeaten run now stretches to 11 matches in all competitions, built on structure, compactness, and a revived dressing-room harmony. The attack, however, is another matter entirely. With just 17 league goals—nine fewer than Inter—Milan still lacks fluency, and without Gimenez, its profile becomes even more unorthodox.

The revealed selection puzzle

Will Pulisic and Modric start? And how will Milan look on the field? Multiple reports from Sky Italia and MilanNews.it claim that 10 out of 11 starting positions are already fixed, and that both Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric are expected to start in a reshaped team built for control and transition.

With Gimenez ruled out due to injury, Allegri shifts the frontline into an unusual Pulisic–Leao partnership, a pairing rich in pace and unpredictability but short of traditional hold-up play. It is a move both daring and necessary.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Luka Modric

Modric, meanwhile, will anchor the midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana, forming a trio that combines experience, aggression, and progression. The one remaining battle—Davide Bartesaghi vs. Pervis Estupinan at left wing-back—appears to be leaning toward the Italian youngster. This is where Allegri’s dilemma crystallizes: Milan becomes faster, more fluid, but also more fragile.

Inter vs. Milan: Projected lineups

Inter projected XI (3-4-3): Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Milan projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Leao, Pulisic.

