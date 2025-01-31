One of the most anticipated returns in Brazilian and world soccer has finally materialized: Neymar Jr. is back at his boyhood club Santos. During his official presentation, as thousands of fans chanted his name, the Brazilian star was overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears on stage.

Neymar’s struggles at Al Hilal were largely due to persistent injuries, which sidelined him for over a year. With no place in Jorge Jesus’ squad, the forward made the decision to return home.

To make the move possible, both Neymar and Al Hilal mutually agreed to terminate his contract, with the player reportedly forgoing a significant amount of money. Santos, eager to welcome back their prodigal son, seized the opportunity, and Neymar did not hesitate to accept.

In a packed Vila Belmiro stadium, Neymar stepped onto the stage to a deafening roar from the crowd. As fans chanted “Ole, ole, ole, ola, Neymar, Neymar!”, the star couldn’t hold back his emotions.

Neymar’s first words as a Santos player

After 12 years away, “O Principe” (The Prince), as Santos dubbed Neymar, has returned to continue the legacy of “O Rei” Pele. Despite the rainy weather, tens of thousands of fans packed Vila Belmiro in an electrifying atmosphere. Once the fireworks display ended, Neymar took the microphone and addressed the crowd for the first time:

“First of all, good evening, everyone. This is a very special day for me. I’m very happy. I said that when I was a kid, I used to walk into Vila Belmiro with this banner here. I couldn’t come back any other way. I’m very happy, very pleased. We lived many beautiful moments here, and I’m sure there’s still much more to come. If it depends on me, on the love and affection I have for this club, there will be no lack of strength, determination, faith, and of course, a lot of courage.

“As I said, this is a very special day for me. My children, my wife, my mother, my father, my best friends, and the most wonderful fans in the world are all here,” he said, referring to Santos fans. “This day will be remembered for the rest of my life. Thank you to everyone who is part of this moment, to those who support me from afar, to those who stand by my happiness, and to those who will now also support Santos,” he ended his statement.

When will Neymar make his Santos debut?

Following his official unveiling on January 31, Santos will face a crucial Paulista Championship clash against Sao Paulo on February 1. Despite the short turnaround, his participation has not been ruled out.

If he does not feature in that match, another key date is February 5, when Santos will take on Botafogo-SP. Neymar’s last competitive appearance was on November 4, 2023, against Esteghlal, but after taking part in training sessions at Al Hilal, his return to action could be imminent.