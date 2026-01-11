Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah set to lose a teammate: Liverpool star has reportedly expressed desire to leave the team towards Juventus

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

After excelling at the AFCON with Egypt, Mohamed Salah is considering a move away from Liverpool due to reported tensions with coach Arne Slot. Despite this, the veteran may remain with the team for now, as Liverpool’s roster lacks offensive standouts. However, one of his teammates pushes to join Juventus in the coming weeks. Consequently, Salah‘s departure in the summer of 2026 remains uncertain.

According to La Gazzeta dello Sport, Federico Chiesa has informed Liverpool’s management of his desire to leave the team and join Juventus. The Italian side aims to secure a loan until the end of the 2025-26 season with an option to buy. However, the Reds are advocating for a mandatory purchase clause. In response, Sky Sports reports that Juventus are open to the idea but will seek to include an option to pay a penalty to avoid the purchase.

Unlike Mohamed Salah, Chiesa hasn’t secured a starting spot at Liverpool due to ongoing physical issues. As a result, his potential departure wouldn’t significantly impact Arne Slot’s plans compared to the departure of the Egyptian star. Moreover, Federico has logged only 469 minutes this season, making his exit a potentially beneficial move for both the Reds and the Italian star, who is eager to rediscover his top form in his former team, Juventus.

With Chiesa departure and Antoine Semenyo’s arrival to Manchester City, Mohamed Salah target to leave Liverpool at the end of the season does not seem to be an easy task. Coach Arne Slot does not currently hold several alternatives for the offense, complicating the matters. For that reason, Federico’s potential departure would definitely rule out the 33-years-old departure in January 2026.

Federico Chiesa of Liverpool reacts during the Carabao Cup game.

Not only Bradley Barcola: Liverpool also chase a 19-year-old winger

After missing out on signing Antoine Semenyo, Liverpool aim to keep their roster intact in the January 2026 transfer window. However, the front office has its eyes set on the 2026 summer transfer window, targeting several wingers, such as Bradley Barcola, to replace Mohamed Salah’s possible departure from the team. Alongside the Frenchman, a 19-year-old winger is emerging as one of the top candidates for the 2026-27 season.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

With Chiesa and Salah potentially leaving, PSG’s Barcola is one of the most closely watched players. However, his departure will not be easy, as the French team is not willing to sell him. Given this, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande emerges as one of the most likely players to join the team, as he recently stated in a live TikTok that he wants to play at Anfield. In addition, TEAMtalk reports that the front office is following him closely, and his arrival would cost around €100 million.

