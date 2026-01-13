USMNT star Timothy Weah speaks out on 2026 World Cup ticket cost controversy

Ticket pricing for the 2026 World Cup has become one of the most hotly debated topics among fans ahead of the tournament, largely due to the high costs at release. With less than six months until kickoff, United States men’s national team standout Timothy Weah has now weighed in, addressing the growing controversy.

After completing his move from Juventus to Olympique Marseille, Weah has emerged as a key contributor under manager Roberto De Zerbi, as the club pushes toward the top of the Ligue 1 standings. Coming off a strong 2025-26 season, he is expected to play a major role for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT at the World Cup, but concerns surrounding ticket prices have become a notable distraction.

Speaking with French outlet Le Dauphiné, Weah offered a blunt assessment of the situation: “It is too expensive. Football should still be enjoyed by everyone. It is the most popular sport. This World Cup will be good, but it will be more of a show.“

As the first World Cup to be hosted across three countries, the 2026 edition is also expected to be the most lucrative in tournament history, with additional controversy stemming from fans being charged for access to fan zones for the first time. “I am just a bit disappointed by the ticket prices. Lots of real fans will miss matches,” the USMNT international added.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, speaks as the screen displays the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Weah, who appeared alongside Weston McKennie at a White House press conference with President Donald Trump in June 2025, has become one of the few high-profile players to publicly criticize ticket pricing. To date, only fan groups around the world have formally filed complaints with FIFA over what they describe as exorbitant costs, while federations and most players have remained largely silent.

FIFA keeps breaking ticket records despite controversy

Fan groups, particularly in Europe, continue to voice frustration, but the numbers suggest unprecedented demand for the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that more than 150 million ticket requests have already been submitted by fans from over 200 countries, calling the event “30 times oversubscribed.”

Tickets are currently being distributed through the Random Selection Draw Sales Phase, which remains open until January 13, with additional phases expected in the coming weeks. Fans must create a FIFA ID and register through FIFA’s official website in order to access the ticketing portal.