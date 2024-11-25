Manchester United are reportedly targeting two Bundesliga strikers, Victor Boniface and Omar Marmoush, to strengthen their attacking options under manager Ruben Amorim. Despite having Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their ranks, both of whom have scored just once this season, the Red Devils believe they need further firepower up front.

According to Sky Germany, manager Amorim plans to assess his attacking options before the January transfer window opens.

Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Boniface and Marmoush are now also reportedly on the club’s shortlist.

Victor Boniface, a Nigerian international currently sidelined with injury, impressed for Bayer Leverkusen last season. Securing his services would require a substantial transfer fee, as his contract runs until 2028. Despite his current injury, his potential and past contributions could make him a valuable addition to Manchester United’s attack.

Marmoush: Premier League interest intensifies

Omar Marmoush, an Egyptian international, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool previously showing interest. However, Manchester United could make a serious bid; if they offer Eintracht Frankfurt a fee in the €50-€60 million range, Frankfurt might be tempted to sell.

Whether Manchester United will make any moves in the January transfer window remains uncertain. Both Boniface and Marmoush are key players for their respective clubs, meaning significant transfer fees will be needed to secure their services, and their clubs will undoubtedly be reluctant to let them go. The situation may well extend beyond the winter window.