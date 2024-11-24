Manchester United have reportedly contacted representatives for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, sparking speculation of a potential blockbuster transfer. However, sources suggest the move is highly unlikely in the current transfer window.

The 22-year-old French international has seen limited playing time this season due to injury, making only four La Liga appearances for Real Madrid. Despite this, he remains a highly valued member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and his current contract extends until 2029.

Spanish outlet Bernabeu Digital ignited the transfer rumor mill, reporting that Manchester United have registered their interest. The report claimed the Red Devils had “made contact” with Camavinga’s agents and that the club’s board is “willing to open the checkbook” to support manager, Erik ten Hag’s, transfer ambitions.

The report also stated that while Camavinga is “flattered” by the reported interest, he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. His response to the rumored offer was reportedly a simple, yet firm, “No, thank you.”

Acquiring Camavinga would require a transfer fee exceeding £100 million, a sum well beyond Manchester United’s current spending capacity, especially during the January transfer window. Therefore, a move for Camavinga is considered highly improbable.

Midfield restructuring on the horizon

Manchester United is looking toward the future to bolster its midfield. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Camavinga is unattainable in January and that the club has little to no chance of acquiring him.

The club is reportedly looking to replace Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, neither of whom are considered part of the long-term plans. Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and unlikely to receive an extension. Meanwhile, United might be willing to entertain offers around £25 million for Casemiro in January.

In the longer term, the club is actively scouting emerging talent. 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder, Chris Rigg, is a player of considerable interest and could be a potential signing next summer. The club is likely to focus its attention on securing a new midfielder at the end of the current season.