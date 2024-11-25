Amid an ongoing injury crisis, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to improvise with Real Madrid‘s lineup in recent weeks. Wednesday’s pivotal match against Liverpool in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will be crucial for Los Blancos as they aim to secure progression to the next stage. Just two days before the game, Ancelotti received a significant boost with the recovery of an important player.

After fielding an improvised backline in the recent match against Leganes, Ancelotti will now have right-back Lucas Vazquez available. According to Marca, Real Madrid’s medical staff are confident that the Spaniard will be fit in time for the clash at Anfield on November 27.

Vazquez’s return is a vital reinforcement for Real Madrid, especially for a defense plagued by injuries. During Sunday’s game against Leganes, Federico Valverde stepped in admirably at right-back, even scoring a goal. However, against Liverpool, Valverde’s presence in midfield will be essential for controlling the game. Vazquez’s availability allows Ancelotti to restore balance in both defense and midfield.

The Spaniard, who sustained a long adductor muscle injury in his left leg, made a record recovery. He was sidelined early this month (November 9) in the game against Osasuna. Initial medical evaluations projected at least a month on the sidelines, ruling him out of games against Leganes, Liverpool, Getafe, and Athletic Bilbao, but he managed to miss only one.

While his inclusion in the starting XI will be a last-minute decision to avoid any risk of aggravation, Vazquez’s presence is a welcome addition for Ancelotti, who is already without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal. With the team traveling to Anfield with only 19 players, including three from the academy, Vazquez—even at less than full fitness—provides a crucial option for the crucial matchup.

Liverpool will host Real Madrid at Anfield on Matchday 5 of the Champions League first stage. The Reds are the only team in the competition with a perfect record, winning all four of their matches so far. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, sitting in 18th position, are desperate for points to keep their hopes of advancing to the round of 16.

Vinicius criticizes packed schedule after injury

One of the most significant setbacks for Real Madrid is the absence of Vinicius Junior, who suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the Liverpool game. Following the club’s official statement, the Brazilian star took to social media to express his frustration with the demanding calendar.

“The crazy calendar… time to recover,” Vinicius wrote on his X account, echoing the concerns of several players about the impact of the congested schedule on injuries.

With both Vinicius and Rodrygo unavailable, Ancelotti is expected to deploy Kylian Mbappe on the left wing. However, Real Madrid’s attacking options remain limited. Rising star Endrick is a candidate to start in the striker position, though Ancelotti may opt for experience by packing the midfield and positioning Brahim Diaz behind Mbappe.