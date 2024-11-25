Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed on Monday that highly-rated young forward Lamine Yamal will miss Tuesday’s Champions League match against Brest due to ankle pain. However, Flick expressed optimism that Yamal would be available for Saturday‘s La Liga game against Las Palmas, potentially starting on the bench.

While downplaying any major concerns, Flick acknowledged Yamal’s importance to the team, stating that his absence means the team will be missing “that extra spark.” He elaborated on Yamal’s unique contribution: “He has special quality in controlling the ball but also makes the opponent give us more space…I hope this is the last game he misses.”

Flick reported that Yamal had a good training session on Monday but the club will need to wait and see how he progresses before confirming his availability for Saturday’s game.

Flick anticipates the return of Èric Garcia, and potentially Ferran Torres, from injury, although Alejandro Balde will also be absentdue to muscular problems. The absence of Balde will lead to a battle between Gerard Martín and Héctor Fort for the starting left-back position.

With Yamal out, Dani Olmo is likely to feature in attack, with the club prioritizing a complete recovery for Yamal to avoid risking a more serious injury. Yamal did not train with the squad on Monday and is expected to rejoin full training by Thursday, pending his recovery.

Flick demands higher intensity and improved performance

Flick expressed his disappointment following recent draws against Celta Vigo and a loss in San Sebastián, where Barcelona failed to meet expectations. Ahead of the crucial Champions League match against Brest, he demanded a significant improvement from his players.

He emphasized the need for higher intensity and a reduction in errors: “If we lower the intensity, however little, it shows on the field, and we can lose matches.” He stressed the match against Brest, an undefeated team in the Champions League so far, is “indispensable” for regaining momentum and confidence.

Flick was clear that the recent performances weren’t due to physical fitness issues, but rather errors both with and without the ball. He is convinced that his squad possesses the talent to win against Brest and stressed the importance of improvement. He stated that “The players know where they need to improve.”