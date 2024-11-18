Ruben Amorim represents the first major investment by new owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe as they aim to rebuild a Manchester United side struggling to reestablish itself among the Premier League elite. However, as Amorim prepares for his managerial debut in England’s top flight, reports indicate that he will have a significantly reduced budget compared to the resources provided to Erik ten Hag during the last transfer window.

In June, Manchester United executives opted to extend Ten Hag’s contract for another year despite mounting speculation about his future. During the summer transfer window, the club spent €214 million, with a net expenditure of -€111 million, according to Transfermarkt. Faced with these financial figures and the looming costs of a new stadium project, The Telegraph revealed that United’s management has decided to adopt a more pragmatic approach in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Rather than spending heavily, the club’s strategy under Amorim will focus on maximizing the potential of an already talented squad, which boasts a mix of youth, experience, and elite talent. Amorim demonstrated his ability to develop players during his tenure at Sporting Lisbon, where he transformed second-division striker Viktor Gyokeres into a top-tier talent in European football.

As The Telegraph states, United’s leadership is particularly keen on seeing improvements in the performances of Rasmus Højlund and Mason Mount, who joined the squad in the 2023-24 season for €74 million and €64 million, respectively. Both players have yet to justify their price tags, leaving fans and executives disappointed. Amorim is tasked with unlocking their full potential and integrating them into a cohesive unit.

While the club’s preference is to stick with the current squad, exceptions could be made if a unique opportunity arises, or if injuries, player departures, or other unforeseen circumstances demand reinforcements. Otherwise, the winter window is expected to reflect the club’s commitment to financial restraint.

Ruben Amorim’s first training in United

Ruben Amorim officially arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex on November 11, just a day after managing his final game with Sporting Lisbon. However, his start was delayed due to visa approval requirements, forcing the Portuguese coach to wait before beginning his work with the team.

One week later since arriving to Manchester, and now fully authorized, Amorim has conducted his first training session, which included some notable surprises. According to senior Manchester United writer Steven Railston, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo participated despite recovering from injury, while 16-year-old defender Godwill Kukonki also joined the session, signaling Amorim’s willingness to engage with United’s youth prospects.

When will Ruben Amorim make his debut with Manchester United?

Amorim has six days to prepare for his managerial debut with Manchester United. The Red Devils will travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Sunday in Matchday 12 of the Premier League. Sitting in 13th place, Amorim’s mission is clear: stabilize the squad, implement his philosophy, and guide the club back into contention for a Champions League spot next season.