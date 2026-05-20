Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as Al-Nassr receives crucial injury update on Kingsley Coman and two other players ahead of Saudi Pro League title dream vs Damac

The Saudi Pro League championship is up for grabs as Al-Nassr prepares for its crucial match against Damac, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman are likely to be the stars of the show. The Riyadh club enters the final round under enormous pressure, knowing that one strong performance at Al-Awwal Park could finally deliver the championship after months of relentless competition.

The atmosphere around the club has intensified even further following recent uncertainty surrounding several important first-team players. Jorge Jesus and his coaching staff spent the last few days anxiously monitoring the physical condition of multiple stars before making final decisions ahead of Thursday’s title showdown.

Al-Nassr supporters are expected to fill the stadium completely as anticipation continues to grow across Saudi Arabia. With Ronaldo leading the attack and the club sitting on top of the table with 83 points, the match has quickly become one of the most anticipated fixtures of the entire season.

The timing of the encounter has only increased the tension surrounding the squad. Al-Nassr arrives after suffering a painful 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, a result that denied the club continental glory and placed even greater importance on securing the domestic title.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Al Nassr, looks on after defeat in the AFC Champions League 2 Final between Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka

Al-Nassr faces massive pressure

The equation for Al-Nassr remains straightforward heading into the final weekend. A victory against Damac would officially crown the club Saudi Pro League champion without relying on any other result.

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That reality has transformed preparations into an intense balancing act between tactical work and injury management. The club has spent the week carefully assessing the condition of several players who missed recent matches because of muscle problems and fitness concerns.

Earlier reports indicated that Kingsley Coman, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, and Angelo Gabriel were all undergoing specialized rehabilitation programs before training sessions. The group reportedly completed electrical therapy and stretching exercises as the medical department attempted to accelerate their recovery ahead of the decisive encounter.

Kingsley Coman of team Al-Nassr FC during a game.

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The final decisions depended on whether the players could train pain-free alongside the rest of the squad. Jorge Jesus reportedly wanted every available option ready before selecting his starting lineup for the season-defining match.

Crucial injury update arrives with Brozovic still in doubt

Al-Nassr then received a major boost during the latest training session. According to reports from Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, and Kingsley Coman all returned to full group training ahead of the clash with Damac. The trio reportedly completed the entire session at the Dar Al-Nassr training center after recovering from the muscle injuries that forced them to miss the AFC Champions League Two final.

Their availability immediately strengthened optimism inside the club before the decisive league fixture. Coman’s recovery could prove especially significant for Jorge Jesus. The French winger has become an important attacking weapon during crucial moments this season, bringing pace, creativity, and experience to the frontline alongside Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

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Additional reports suggested that Coman had already declared himself fully fit and ready to start against Damac. Meanwhile, Al-Khaibari was said to be nearing full fitness after progressing well during the final rehabilitation phase. The return of Al-Amri also gives Al-Nassr greater defensive stability before facing a Damac side still battling to avoid relegation.

His presence could become vital in a match where every mistake may carry enormous consequences. However, while several players returned at the perfect moment, Al-Nassr also received concerning news regarding Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian midfielder is reportedly unlikely to feature against Damac because of an ongoing hamstring injury.

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