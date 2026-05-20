Ballon d’Or winner Rodri reportedly pushing to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid

Rodri has managed to become one of the best players of Manchester City in recent years. Not only has he become the central piece of the team’s balance, but he has also delivered goals in decisive moments. Despite this, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner reportedly looks set to leave the Citizens, pausing contract renewal talks in order to force an exit during the summer of 2026. In this context, he supposedly aims to join Real Madrid CF as his preferred destination.

With his contract running until 2027, Manchester City are fully determined to offer Rodri a new contract renewal. To achieve this, the Citizens are reportedly willing to offer him a weekly salary of €350,000 alongside a deal lasting until 2029. However, he has not yet given the “yes” to the club’s proposal, while also reportedly showing openness toward Real Madrid, making it clear that he would be willing to play for Los Blancos despite his past with Atlético de Madrid.

According to Joel del Río via MARCA, Pep Guardiola’s potential departure from the Citizens opens the door for Rodri to leave. In this context, Real Madrid believe that the 29-year-old star fits perfectly due to his leadership, tactical intelligence, and balance in midfield. In addition, the player reportedly views a move to Los Blancos positively, as the club consistently competes for every major title and would make him the central piece of their midfield.

While Rodri draws a lot of attention at Real Madrid, they have not yet made a move for his signing in the summer of 2026, reports Matteo Moretto. With this in mind, they could be far from having his arrival secured, as Manchester City are already pushing for a renewal. In addition, the 29-year-old star could consolidate as one of the best players for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, making his signing more complicated than ever.

Rodri of Manchester City

Manchester City have already secured a replacement for Rodri Hernandez

Rodri has not come from his best season at Manchester City, as injuries heavily affected his physical continuity. Because of this, Pep Guardiola has had to resort to several alternatives. Thinking about the future of the sporting project, the Citizens decided to pay €60 million to FC Porto for Nico González, who could be the natural replacement for the 29-year-old star if he leaves the team in the summer of 2026.

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Throughout the 2025-26 season, Nico González played 2,492 minutes, having great prominence at the beginning of the season. While the return of Rodri took away his starting spot, the 24-year-old star has already shown a great ability to shine, even managing to score one goal. Because of this, Manchester City would not have to go and sign a replacement for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, something that could facilitate his departure to Real Madrid CF.