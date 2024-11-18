Inter Milan are reportedly keen on securing a loan deal for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window. Chiesa’s limited playing time at Liverpool has fueled this interest, presenting a potential opportunity for both the player and the Italian club.

Since joining Liverpool in the summer for £10 million, Chiesa has made only one Premier League appearance, notably being omitted from the squad for the club’s last five top-flight matches.

This lack of game time has been attributed to ongoing fitness issues stemming from a missed pre-season and the need to adapt to the high intensity of the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot explained that Chiesa’s absence was due to the intensity of the Premier League and the fact he missed pre-season training. Slot emphasized the difficulty of reaching match fitness when games are played frequently and that, while disappointing, Chiesa signed a long-term contract.

Inter Milan’s interest and potential loan deal

Tuttosport reports that Inter Milan are pushing for a six-month loan deal in January. This move could provide Chiesa with an opportunity to regain match fitness and playing time in a familiar league.

Liverpool, having anticipated the addition of Chiesa to their already strong forward line, may view a loan as a way to allow him to regain fitness and match sharpness while retaining his services for the longer term.

Prior to his move to Liverpool, Chiesa was considered one of Italian football’s brightest prospects, playing a key role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph. However, a cruciate ligament injury in 2022 significantly hampered his progress.

A loan move to Inter Milan could prove mutually beneficial. It would offer Chiesa regular playing time, aiding his recovery and potentially boosting his value. For Inter Milan, it could address any immediate squad needs while offering value for money. The outcome of this potential loan deal will be closely watched by football fans, highlighting the complexity and ongoing need for management of talented players in today’s demanding football environment.