Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers in recent years. Under the guidance of Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP, the Swedish forward has attracted the attention of several top European clubs. With speculation swirling about a potential reunion with Amorim at Manchester United, Gyokeres offered a measured response to the rumors.

Clubs like FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in Gyokeres, whose goal-scoring prowess has flourished under Amorim’s management. Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, Gyokeres emphasized his commitment to Sporting for the time being:

“It’s not something I think about. Of course, I want to finish the season with Sporting, and I feel good there, so I’m not in a rush to make a move in the future. We’ll see when the time comes.” When asked about his preferences for future destinations, the striker remained diplomatic: “It’s hard for me to say. I don’t have a particular preference. We’ll see if it happens in the future and how it feels then,” he answered.

Amorim, who played a pivotal role in bringing Gyokeres to Sporting, recently departed to take charge at Manchester United. Gyokeres acknowledged the coach’s impact on his career: “It’s very sad that he’s leaving, but of course, we understand his decision. He has meant a lot, especially because he gave me the chance and helped me develop so much. Now we look forward to working with the new coach.”

Regarding the possibility of joining Amorim at Manchester United, Gyokeres dismissed the rumors as premature: “No. It’s nice to hear, but I don’t give it much importance since it’s just talk and nothing concrete,” the striker said, who scored 66 goals and delivered 19 assists in 68 games under the Portuguese coach.

Under Amorim’s guidance, Gyokeres recorded an impressive 66 goals and 19 assists in 68 appearances. However, with a contract running until June 2028 and a release clause of €100 million, a January transfer appears unlikely, especially given Manchester United’s recent high spending with Erik ten Hag.

Gyokeres: A relentless scoring machine

Whether for Sporting or the Sweden national team, Gyokeres continues to deliver. The striker scored on Saturday’s game against Slovakia for the League C Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League, qualifying the team for the quartefinals stage with one match remaining, in search of promotion for the League B.

This season alone, Gyokeres has tallied 28 goals and seven assists in 23 matches across all competitions for club and country. His five goals and three assists in five Nations League games underscore his impact on the international stage.