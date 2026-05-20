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Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic reportedly dropped from Barcelona as free-agent reinforcements

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.
© Clive Rose/Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesBernardo Silva of Manchester City and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

Barcelona managed to crown as champions of the 2025-26 LaLiga, showcasing a strong attacking style under Hansi Flick. However, the Blaugranas are still looking to reinforce their roster in search of greater competitiveness in the UEFA Champions League. In this context, Bernardo Silva and Dušan Vlahović were offered as world-class free-agent reinforcements. Even so, the Blaugranas have reportedly rejected the arrival of both players.

According to Sique Rodríguez via Cadena SER, both Dušan Vlahović and Bernardo Silva have been offered to FC Barcelona through their representatives. Although both players would arrive as free agents, the Blaugranas have reportedly decided to reject the offers for now, as they remain focused on signing a world-class striker and a winger — profiles that neither player currently fully satisfies.

Despite having shined at Manchester City, Bernardo Silva is not a player currently included within Barcelona plans. With numerous players already occupying the midfield, the front office reportedly do not consider the Portuguese star to be an option worth prioritizing. However, Dušan Vlahović could still have chances of joining Hansi Flick’s team, although only if the club fail to secure their primary targets, making him more of a secondary alternative.

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After their major goalscoring problems and the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona seem determined to prioritize the signing of a striker. While Julián Álvarez was the club’s priority option, PSG now reportedly appear to lead the race for his signing. Because of this, João Pedro has emerged as Barcelona’s main target in the transfer market. For that reason, the possible arrival of Dušan Vlahović now appears more difficult than initially expected.

Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Dani Olmo, Alejandro Balde and Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Dani Olmo, Alejandro Balde and Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Report: Bernardo Silva emerges as a top target for Atlético Madrid

Bernardo Silva has remained one of the most important players for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. After several years with the Citizens, the Portuguese star has reportedly decided to leave as a free agent, with his main objective being a move to LaLiga, as per several reports. After Barcelona’s rejection, the 31-year-old midfielder has supposedly become Atlético de Madrid’s main target, while Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC also remain attentive to his future.

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Marcus Rashford reportedly weighing long-term or new loan deal at Barcelona to avoid Man United return

According to David G. Medina and Isaac Suárez via MARCA, Bernardo Silva has become Atlético de Madrid’s main target in the transfer market. After the departure of Antoine Griezmann, the Portuguese star is viewed as the ideal player to replace him within the squad, as his versatility and impressive trophy cabinet make him a high-impact option. However, Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring his future closely, potentially entering the race for his signing.

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