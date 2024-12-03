Ruben Amorim‘s tenure at Manchester United has barely begun, and the manager is already grappling with the challenge of integrating a new group of players in the middle of the 2024-25 season. However, the squad has taken another hit, this time with defender Luke Shaw suffering yet another injury setback. Following the disappointing update, Shaw expressed his devastation and shared a heartfelt message to fans and teammates.

Shaw’s start to the season has been far from ideal. The England left-back was sidelined for 10 months due to knee and calf issues before Amorim’s arrival. Although he returned in time for the preseason, Shaw faced another setback during his first training session under Erik ten Hag, ruling him out for an additional three months. Now, yet another injury blow has left the player struggling to come to terms with his situation.

“Hi guys, it’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback. I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time,” Shaw posted on his Instagram account.

“I understand there is gunna be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time,” the player continued his statement. “But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn’t go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it,” he ended.

Neither Manchester United nor the player have released an official update on his recovery timeline, but the “small injury setback” (as the club described it on their website) is expected to sideline Shaw for the upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Amorim was eager to recover Luke Shaw

It’s always a challenge to make a successful comeback after a long injury layoff, but both manager Ruben Amorim and Shaw have worked hard to manage the defender’s return. Shaw featured in a match earlier this season, following his recovery from a EURO injury sustained during England’s clash with Spain on July 14. Since then, Shaw had been providing depth as an option off the bench.

Just three weeks before this latest setback, Amorim addressed Shaw’s recovery, stressing the need to take a cautious approach. “Luke, for example, is feeling fine, but we have to build his fitness during games, so we have to be careful. I think he’s a very good player, so I will take care of him and I want these kinds of players that are important in our squad for a long period and not just for a game,” Amorim said, speaking to the official Manchester United website.

Shaw made his return to action under Amorim in the manager’s first match at United against Ipswich Town. Since then, he has been used as a substitute in wins against Bodo/Glimt and Everton. Following the 4-0 win against the Toffees, the Portuguese insisted that “Luke Shaw really wants to play more, but we have to control,” so this sudden setback is a great hit for the player, the coach, and the team’s rotation.