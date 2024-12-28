The uncertainty surrounding Dani Olmo’s future at Barcelona has captivated the soccer world, particularly with several top Premier League clubs closely monitoring the situation. Amid claims that the Spanish midfielder could leave on a free transfer due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial struggles, the Catalan club has been working behind the scenes to resolve the crisis. Speculation about Olmo’s next move has intensified, with clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal reportedly showing interest.

Barcelona’s precarious financial position has long been a subject of concern. When Olmo joined the club from Leipzig for €55 million last summer, the Blaugrana were unable to fully register him due to La Liga’s salary cap rules. They temporarily utilized an exception, using 80% of injured defender Andreas Christensen’s wages to register the Spaniard until December 31.

However, the Catalans’ request to extend the player’s registration was denied by La Liga, prompting the club to appeal the decision in court. Last Monday, the court rejected their request, leaving Olmo’s future hanging by a thread. According to Marca, if Barcelona failed to resolve the matter, Olmo’s contract included a clause that would allow him to leave as a free agent.

Will Barcelona keep Olmo?

In a dramatic turn of events, Barcelona has managed to secure the funds needed to retain both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, a promising young striker. According to Marca, club president Joan Laporta successfully negotiated a €100 million deal to sell VIP boxes at the newly renovated Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors.

“This €100 million deal ensures the club can register Olmo and Victor, allowing them to play for the first team during the second half of the season,” Mundo Deportivo has confirmed. The funds also allow Barcelona to return to La Liga’s 1:1 financial rule, giving the club more flexibility in future transfer windows.

Laporta and his team worked tirelessly over the past week, exploring alternative revenue streams after their appeal for a precautionary measure failed. The new sponsorship deal, finalized over the weekend, is not only a financial lifeline but also a symbol of the club’s determination to navigate its financial woes.

Relevo adds that Laporta has already submitted the necessary documentation to La Liga, and the league is in the process of reviewing it. Once the payment is processed, Olmo and Victor will officially be registered for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Reactions across La Liga

Barcelona’s rivals, including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Club, are reportedly keeping a close watch on the situation. According to sources, they are displeased with what they perceive as preferential treatment for Barcelona, particularly after the court ruling initially appeared to end the registration saga.