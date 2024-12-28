In a dramatic twist that has reignited speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo has teased the possibility of joining Manchester City in the upcoming January transfer window. This comes amid reports that Pep Guardiola is considering reuniting with Lionel Messi to address Manchester City’s current slump. The potential moves could reshape narratives in the Premier League and beyond as two of soccer’s greatest stars are linked to bold and unexpected transfers.

Manchester City, a team known for its dominance under Pep Guardiola, is enduring an uncharacteristic decline. With just one win in 13 games and a growing injury crisis leaving nine players sidelined, the Citizens’ title hopes are teetering before the turn of the year. Guardiola has acknowledged the urgent need for reinforcements in January, particularly in midfield.

Enter Lionel Messi. Earlier reports suggested that Guardiola is exploring a six-month loan deal for the Argentine legend. Messi, who flourished under the Spaniard during their Barcelona days, could provide the leadership and creativity City desperately need. As speculation mounts, the possibility of the 37-year-old donning the City blue is tantalizing for fans and pundits alike.

Ronaldo’s unexpected response: “You never know”

Amid the Messi rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo made waves at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where he was asked about potentially joining Manchester City. The Portuguese icon, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, refused to rule out the move. “You never know what is going to happen,” Ronaldo said with a smile, leaving the door wide open for a sensational transfer. When the interviewer pressed him, remarking, “That’s not a no!”. Ronaldo laughed but declined to elaborate further.

The Portuguese veteran’s response has sparked speculation, particularly given his previous near-transfer to City in 2021. At the time, Manchester United intervened to secure his return to Old Trafford, a move that ended tumultuously after his public fallout with the club and manager Erik Ten Hag.

His comments about City’s current form struck a supportive tone, indicating confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back. “Teams have moments—difficult times, good times. City are passing through a difficult moment, but I’m 100% sure they will be back,” he said. “Big teams and big players are smart enough to understand where the problem lies. Guardiola is a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from.“

Potentially controversial move

Given his history with Manchester United, Ronaldo joining Manchester City would undoubtedly be controversial. The 39-year-old made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils across two spells and remains a revered figure among United supporters despite his acrimonious exit. A move to their crosstown rivals would risk alienating a significant portion of his fanbase.

Complicating matters further, Ronaldo criticized City’s Rodri at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling his recent Ballon d’Or win unfair. “It was unfair, in my opinion. They gave it to Rodrigo. He deserved it too, but I think they should have given it to Vinícius [Jr.] because he won the Champions League and scored in the final,” Ronaldo remarked, praising the Real Madrid winger.

Moreover, the Portuguese’s potential move to City comes against the backdrop of a long-standing rivalry with Guardiola. During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo frequently clashed with Guardiola’s Barcelona in high-stakes La Liga and Champions League matches.