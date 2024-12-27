Cristiano Ronaldo’s deep connection with Manchester United remains strong, even after his controversial exit in 2022. As the club endures one of its worst-ever moments—currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League—the Portuguese star offered his perspective on the crisis, stating, “It’s not the coaches,” but something deeper within the club.

Ronaldo played a pivotal role during one of Manchester United’s most successful eras under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008. However, his return to Old Trafford in 2021 didn’t go as planned, leading to his abrupt departure after just 15 months.

Speaking at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo addressed United’s ongoing struggles when asked by Amanda Davies about Ruben Amorim’s adaptation as head coach: (The) Premier League is the most difficult league in the world. All the teams are good, all the teams fight, all the teams run, all the players are strong… Soccer is different right now, there are no easy games anymore.”

However, Ronaldo shifted the conversation to United’s core issues. “I said this one year and a half ago, and I will continue to say it: the problem is not the coaches,” he firmly stated. “I always give this example, It’s like an aquarium. If the fish inside are sick, and you take them out but then put them back into the same water, they’ll get sick again. That’s the problem with United. The problem of United is the same… The problem is much more than that,” he added.

In a bold statement, Ronaldo hinted at a future role in football leadership, suggesting he could bring positive change to a major club: “If I were the honorable of the club, I would make things clearer, and adjust what I think it’s bad there… I’m still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead, but mark my words: I’ll be honor of a big club for sure.”

Ronaldo backs Ruben Amorim to succeed

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim acknowledged in a press conference that his job is in danger due to the lack of results. However, Ronaldo fully trust that his Portuguese compatriot can change this around at the club.

When asked about Amorim, Ronaldo praised the manager’s abilities while acknowledging the unique challenges of the Premier League. “He did a fantastic job in Portugal with my Sporting Lisbon, but as I said before, Premier League is a different beast, a different league. I knew that it will be tough, and the storm will continue. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise.“

Ronaldo ended on an optimistic note, reaffirming his affection for the club: “Fingers crossed, the things will be good with him, and I hope the best for Manchester United because it’s a club that I still love.”