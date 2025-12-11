Trending topics:
Rodrigo De Paul set for $17M Inter Miami move as he becomes MLS's second-most expensive signing: Who's No. 1?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Rodrigo de Paul of Inter Miami CF.
Rodrigo de Paul of Inter Miami CF.

Celebrations over the Major League Soccer title haven’t stopped Inter Miami from focusing on planning for next season. One key area is roster building, with Rodrigo De Paul as one of the main figures.

The Argentine midfielder joined the team in mid-2025 on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent. This Thursday, the Herons announced via a statement on their official website that they will exercise that contractual option.

That means Inter Miami will pay Atletico Madrid the necessary fee to keep De Paul permanently, in what will become one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history. “Inter Miami announce their roster decisions, including picking up Rodrigo De Paul’s purchase option. Fee around $17m,” reported Tom Bogert via his X account.

The massive financial effort by the club is justified by De Paul’s impact on the field. Since arriving in Miami in July, he has played in 23 matches across the MLS regular season, playoffs, and Leagues Cup, registering 2 goals and 7 assists.

Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo de Paul #7 of Inter Miami speak on the field in the second half during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Atlas FC at Chase Stadium on July 30, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo de Paul #7 of Inter Miami speak on the field.

De Paul will be a Designated Player

By deciding to purchase Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Miami not only secure one of their most important players but will also elevate the midfielder’s status. “De Paul will be a DP,” Tom Bogert reported.

Lionel Messi’s key Inter Miami teammate announces contract renewal with sneak peek at 2026 MLS jersey

see also

Lionel Messi’s key Inter Miami teammate announces contract renewal with sneak peek at 2026 MLS jersey

The season’s end allows the Herons to reconfigure their roster. With Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retired and uncertainty surrounding Luis Suarez’s future, Lionel Messi will need new teammates to help lead the team.

De Paul will clearly be one of those players, now solidified as a long-term member of the club and occupying one of the Designated Player slots alongside Leo. “Miami still has one DP spot open,” added Bogert. That could be reserved for Suarez if he agrees to stay or for another superstar signing during the transfer window.

De Paul makes MLS history

Once the purchase option with Atletico Madrid is finalized, Rodrigo De Paul will leave a lasting mark on American soccer: the Inter Miami midfielder will become the second-most expensive signing in Major League Soccer history.

At around $17 million, De Paul surpasses Kevin Denkey, who joined FC Cincinnati from Cercle Brugge in 2024 for $16.2 million. Behind them are Thiago Almada ($15.8 million), Gonzalo Martinez ($15.8 million), and Esequiel Barco ($13.4 million).

However, De Paul will remain short of the top spot. The most expensive MLS signing remains Emmanuel Latte Lath, who joined Atlanta United from Middlesbrough this year for the staggering sum of $22 million.

