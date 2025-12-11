Lionel Messi’s key Inter Miami teammate announces contract renewal with sneak peek at 2026 MLS jersey

Lionel Messi’s extension has given Inter Miami the stability needed to begin shaping the roster for another run at the MLS Cup in 2026. With the squad taking form for the new campaign, one of Messi’s key teammates has now announced his contract renewal, offering a subtle first look at the club’s jersey for the upcoming MLS season.

With the 2025 MLS season in the books, clubs across the league have begun adjusting their rosters, and Inter Miami has already confirmed the departure of three players. However, one player whose deal was set to expire at the end of the campaign will remain with the club for years to come.

On Thursday, Inter Miami announced the extension of defender Ian Fray through the 2028–29 season. The Jamaican international was entering the final year of his contract in 2025, but after a strong season, the Inter Miami academy product has committed his future to the club.

Fray spoke with Inter Miami’s official website and reflected on signing a new deal: “To continue this journey here feels amazing, this club has put so much trust in me for the last 5 years I’ve been here. Going through injuries, they kept their trust in me to sign a new contract and now we’ve won the MLS Cup, so I’m excited for next year.“

Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami CF.

Fray struggled early in the season due to fitness issues but gradually earned the trust of head coach Javier Mascherano down the stretch. With 35 appearances, one goal, and three assists in 2025, Fray started at right back in the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and with Marcelo Weigandt’s departure confirmed, he currently stands as the frontrunner to retain the starting role.

A first look at Inter Miami’s new jersey

Back in February 2025, Inter Miami unveiled the “Euforia” home kit, the jersey Lionel Messi and company would use for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. As with previous editions, the kit spans two years, but now it features a small yet meaningful update.

After lifting the MLS Cup, Inter Miami will carry a silver star above the crest to commemorate the franchise’s biggest achievement. In the video announcing his renewal, Ian Fray appeared wearing the Euforia jersey with the new star already embroidered, offering fans a sneak peek at the version the team will showcase in 2026.