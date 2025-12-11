Trending topics:
How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Hugo Gonzalez of Toluca
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesHugo Gonzalez of Toluca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tigres UANL vs Toluca
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, December 11, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes and Estrella TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Toluca and Tigres UANL open a marquee championship series with both teams carrying momentum from impressive playoff runs. Toluca, the regular-season standard-bearer, aims to push closer to a second trophy of 2025 after edging past Monterrey.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL arrive confident after eliminating major contenders like Cruz Azul in an exciting semifinal. With the series likely hinging on early momentum, this first matchup is must-see action that fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information.
download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
