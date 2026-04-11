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Robert Lewandowski reportedly receives formal offer from Barcelona amid AC Milan, MLS rumors

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesBarcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski’s future has been the subject of speculation for some time, with reported interest from AC Milan and Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. In that context, Barcelona have reportedly submitted a formal offer.

Robert Lewandowski (37 years old) already knows FC Barcelona’s offer, Mundo Deportivo reported this Saturday. “His agent, Pini Zahavi, was in the Catalan capital this week to meet with club representatives and learn the details of the proposal.”

This update aligns with comments Joan Laporta made during his presidential campaign, when he stated his intention to keep the Polish striker for next season. However, that possibility is tied to the club’s financial limitations and the player’s advancing age.

Lewandowski will turn 38 before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, and it is clear that his peak years are behind him. In fact, his role at Barcelona has gradually diminished, with more minutes increasingly going to Ferran Torres at the center forward position.

Laporta was critical of the referees

Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Considering all these factors, reports indicate that Barcelona’s formal offer includes a significant salary reduction from his current deal, which is worth around $24 million per year. “The Pole’s priority was to remain at Barcelona, prioritizing the comfortable and happy life he has with his wife and two daughters in the Catalan capital, even if it means turning down more lucrative offers,” Mundo Deportivo added.

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Lewandowski’s other options

The one-year renewal offer from Barcelona is not the only attractive option currently available to Lewandowski. In fact, earlier this week, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the striker expressed interest to AC Milan in a potential move this summer as a free agent.

Other alternatives include destinations outside Europe, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. On one hand, Chicago Fire have been linked for months with a potential marquee signing in MLS, while reports from the Saudi Pro League indicate that several clubs are interested in the striker—likely involving significantly higher salary offers than elsewhere.

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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Lewandowski’s numbers this season

Even at 37 and past his prime, Lewandowski is still producing numbers this season that justify the interest from multiple clubs. Across La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Champions League, he has recorded 17 goals in 39 appearances, along with 3 assists. That amounts to an average of more than 0.50 goal contributions per game.

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