Christian Pulisic handed major transfer boost as Milan learns Robert Lewandowski’s stance on possible move

Christian Pulisic finds himself watching an unexpected development unfold at Milan, as Robert Lewandowski’s future becomes one of the most intriguing storylines of the coming transfer window. The situation has drawn attention across Europe, with Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona uncertain and several clubs positioning themselves for a potential move.

For Milan, the prospect of adding a proven goalscorer could significantly elevate its ambitions, while Pulisic’s presence in the squad adds another layer of intrigue to the potential deal. The club is carefully monitoring developments, aware that this opportunity could reshape its attacking structure.

Lewandowski’s current situation at Barcelona remains unclear, with his contract nearing its expiration and no definitive renewal agreed upon. Despite his continued productivity, the club appears to be considering a reduced role for the veteran striker moving forward.

The Polish forward himself has admitted uncertainty about his next step. “I don’t know; I have to feel it. At the moment, I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right time yet,” he said earlier in the season.

Barcelona will eventually need to replace Robert Lewandowski.

This indecision has opened the door for multiple clubs to express interest, including sides in Italy, Lionel Messi‘s MLS, and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Saudi Pro League. As a result, the Pole has become one of the most sought-after experienced forwards on the market.

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Growing interest from Milan and other clubs

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for Lewandowski’s signature, viewing him as a solution to its attacking needs. The Serie A giant sees value in his experience and consistent goal-scoring, especially as it aims to return to the top tier of European competition.

Other clubs are also in the race, including Juventus, Chicago Fire, and teams from Saudi Arabia. However, Milan’s project and the possibility of continuing at a high level in Europe appear to be key factors in the ongoing discussions.

The idea of signing Lewandowski on a free transfer adds further appeal, making it a potentially low-risk move with high reward. For a club looking to maximize efficiency in the market, this opportunity stands out.

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Lewandowski’s stance revealed

As the situation develops, Lewandowski’s position has become clearer. La Gazzetta dello Sport adds that he has taken a proactive approach by offering himself to Milan and signaling openness to negotiate a move, a step that has significantly boosted the Italian club’s chances.

For several months, Ferran Torres has been Hansi Flick’s first choice, and according to Cadena SER, the veteran is dissatisfied with his level of participation. What’s more, the fact that the Catalan side hasn’t said anything about the 37-year-old’s future until lately has not impressed his camp.

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Cadena SER adds that Lewandowski no longer views Barca as his top option after it was reported in Italy that he offered his services to Milan and held discussions with the Rossoneri. Juventus, Chicago Fire, and Saudi Arabia have all shown interest in him. However, it appears that the Rossoneri are prepared to give him a two-year contract and a larger role. He plans to decide either by the end of April or, at the latest, in May.

Rashford and Lewandowski formed a great pairing in Barcelona

What Lewandowski would bring to Milan

Even at 37, Lewandowski continues to deliver impressive numbers, with 17 goals and three assists in 39 appearances this season. His consistency in front of the goal remains one of his strongest assets, making him a valuable addition to any attacking line.

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For Milan, his arrival could mirror the impact of other experienced signings, providing leadership and a clinical edge in crucial moments. His track record across Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona highlights a career built on elite-level performance.

Additionally, his presence could complement players like Pulisic, offering a reliable focal point in attack. This combination could help Milan improve its offensive output and compete more effectively in both domestic and European competitions.