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Rafael Leao’s AC Milan future in doubt as Portugal star reportedly offered to Barcelona in $58 million move

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesRafael Leao of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Despite his unpromising start to the season, Rafael Leão has managed to earn a spot in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s rotation. Nevertheless, the Portuguese’s future at AC Milan is not entirely certain, as his inconsistent performances open the door to a possible departure. In light of this, the 26-year-old winger has reportedly been offered to Hansi Flick’s Barcelona in a $58 million(around €50 million) move in the summer of 2026.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are open to listening to offers for Rafael Leao. However, the Portuguese would only leave for an offer exceeding $58 million. Although he has a $210 million (around €180 million) release clause, they believe the 26-year-old star has already completed a cycle with the team, making this one of the last opportunities to secure a good transfer fee for his rights, as his contract expires in 2028.

Throughout his career, Leao has been linked with Barcelona, as his agent Jorge Mendes already attempted this move in previous seasons. Given his potential departure from AC Milan, the Blaugrana are closely monitoring a possible move for Rafael, staying in contact with his agent. However, they have not decided to make a move for his signing, waiting until the summer of 2026, reports Diario Sport.

Despite Rafael Leao being a target for the Blaugrana for several seasons, they are not entirely convinced about his signing. The Portuguese has not managed to deliver consistent performances at AC Milan, alternating strong displays with notable dips in form. Additionally, Hansi Flick demands defensive commitment from his wingers, something the 26-year-old winger does not particularly excel at, raising serious doubts.

AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on.

Report: Barcelona have three top priorities at left wing ahead of Leao

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Barcelona remain attentive to strengthening the left wing, as Raphinha has been dealing with quite a few physical issues. Given this, the possible departure of Rafael Leão from AC Milan emerges as a strong possibility. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana reportedly maintain three priorities to reinforce this position ahead of the Portuguese.

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Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

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Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are keeping a close eye on the possible continuity of Marcus Rashford. After already fitting in with Hansi Flick, they are evaluating his performances in the final stretch of the season to decide whether to pay the €30 million buy clause. In addition, he is willing to take a salary reduction, opening the door to his permanent stay.

In case that he fails to convince at Barcelona, they have decided to bet on young talent. In this context, the development of Abde Ezzalzouli and Jan Virgili is reportedly being monitored. As academy players, they would have a smooth adaptation to Flick, which is seen as a differential factor. Additionally, the Blaugranas hold 20% of Abde’s future sale and 40% of Virgili’s future sale.

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