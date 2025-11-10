Trending topics:
FC Barcelona
Report: Robert Lewandowski considering retirement if Barcelona don’t renew his contract despite Saudi interest

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warms up.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warms up.

Robert Lewandowski’s future has become one of the major talking points around FC Barcelona, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no progress made on renewal talks. Despite attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, new reports indicate Lewandowski may consider retiring from professional soccer if Barcelona choose not to extend his deal.

Now 37, Lewandowski is in the final season of the four-year contract he signed with Barcelona after joining from Bayern Munich in 2022. Alongside his goals with the Spanish club, he remains focused on leading Poland to the 2026 World Cup, keeping his short-term objectives clear, but his career may not continue beyond that horizon.

According to Diario Sport, Robert Lewandowski is weighing the option of hanging up his boots should Barcelona opt against a contract renewal. Well established with his family in the city, a move to a more “exotic” league such as Saudi Arabia reportedly does not appeal to him compared with staying in Spain.

Lewandowski recently addressed his future during a press conference prior to the game against Club Brugge. “First of all, I’m in no rush. In the end, the most important thing will be how I feel once the season ends. I’ll have to see what to do with my life, but right now I’m focused on scoring goals and winning titles with the team,” he said in part of his remarks.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Valencia.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Valencia.

The Spanish outlet also reported that another possibility would be a reduced role at Barcelona next season, serving as a mentor for the striker expected to succeed him. While Lewandowski has made it clear he won’t be making his decision in the near future, the prospect of these being his final games, not only for Barca but in his entire professional career, now hangs in the air.

Lewandowski regaining form at Barcelona

Lewandowski has consistently played the role as Barcelona’s primary scorer, finishing last season as the team’s top marksman with 42 goals. This year, however, began differently, as fitness issues sidelined him for four matches and disrupted his rhythm.

After a slow start to the 2025–26 campaign, Lewandowski has begun to regain his form, highlighted by his historic La Liga hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Despite logging only 569 minutes across 12 matches (an average of 47 per game), he has scored seven goals, steadily reestablishing his place in Hansi Flick’s starting XI.

