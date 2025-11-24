Lamine Yamal allegedly complained to Barcelona about the handling of his injury, highlighting rising concern

Barcelona have managed to reverse their unstable start to the season, with several players such as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal returning from injury. The 18-year-old star has even managed to contribute goals in almost every game he has played since returning to the team. Despite having clinched a top form, the young star player has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction to Barcelona about his recovery, exposing a recurring problem within the team.

In mid-October, Lamine Yamal chose not to join the Spain team to focus on recovering from a groin injury. According to The Athletic, the 18-year-old star underwent treatment sessions supervised by Julio Tous, the head of physical training for the first team. However, the young player reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with his recovery and requested permission to seek treatment from other members of the club’s staff.

Although Lamine is the most prominent figure, he has not been the only one exposed to this type of dissatisfaction. Another clear case is Alejandro Balde, who suffered a hamstring injury last month during a training session. According to The Athletic, his injury resulted from the misuse of a gym machine, which he had been poorly instructed on how to use. Additionally, several other players have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s rehabilitation processes.

Given these growing problems, Barcelona have decided to remove Julio Tous and his staff from the rehabilitation area, giving them priority focus on day-to-day physical training. With this, they are seeking greater physical consistency from their players, who have suffered many physical problems and relapses in their injuries despite being medically cleared to play.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, speaks with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona are nearing the end of a period marked by key injuries

Since the start of the season, Barcelona have suffered serious injuries that have halted their progress. Among the most painful were those to Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Joan Garcia. However, all of them are now fully fit for the next games. Although Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Gavi, and Pedri remain sidelined for the upcoming Champions League clash against Chelsea, coach Hansi Flick has already recovered key players to deliver strong performances.

Hansi Flick has an excellent opportunity to build a strong run of results, which will help his team climb in the Champions League standings, as they are currently outside the Round of 16 spots, and contend for the LaLiga lead, being just one point away from Real Madrid. With Raphinha and Lamine back in top form in attack and Joan providing security between the posts, they aim for their second consecutive clean sheet for the first time this 2025-26 season.