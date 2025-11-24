Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal allegedly complained to Barcelona about the handling of his injury, highlighting rising concern

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Barcelona have managed to reverse their unstable start to the season, with several players such as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal returning from injury. The 18-year-old star has even managed to contribute goals in almost every game he has played since returning to the team. Despite having clinched a top form, the young star player has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction to Barcelona about his recovery, exposing a recurring problem within the team.

In mid-October, Lamine Yamal chose not to join the Spain team to focus on recovering from a groin injury. According to The Athletic, the 18-year-old star underwent treatment sessions supervised by Julio Tous, the head of physical training for the first team. However, the young player reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with his recovery and requested permission to seek treatment from other members of the club’s staff.

Although Lamine is the most prominent figure, he has not been the only one exposed to this type of dissatisfaction. Another clear case is Alejandro Balde, who suffered a hamstring injury last month during a training session. According to The Athletic, his injury resulted from the misuse of a gym machine, which he had been poorly instructed on how to use. Additionally, several other players have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s rehabilitation processes.

Given these growing problems, Barcelona have decided to remove Julio Tous and his staff from the rehabilitation area, giving them priority focus on day-to-day physical training. With this, they are seeking greater physical consistency from their players, who have suffered many physical problems and relapses in their injuries despite being medically cleared to play.

FC Barcelona&#039;s Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal talking

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, speaks with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona are nearing the end of a period marked by key injuries

Since the start of the season, Barcelona have suffered serious injuries that have halted their progress. Among the most painful were those to Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Joan Garcia. However, all of them are now fully fit for the next games. Although Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Gavi, and Pedri remain sidelined for the upcoming Champions League clash against Chelsea, coach Hansi Flick has already recovered key players to deliver strong performances.

Advertisement
Hansi Flick guides Barcelona to tie an impressive record after 55 years amid his stunning return to Camp Nou

see also

Hansi Flick guides Barcelona to tie an impressive record after 55 years amid his stunning return to Camp Nou

Hansi Flick has an excellent opportunity to build a strong run of results, which will help his team climb in the Champions League standings, as they are currently outside the Round of 16 spots, and contend for the LaLiga lead, being just one point away from Real Madrid. With Raphinha and Lamine back in top form in attack and Joan providing security between the posts, they aim for their second consecutive clean sheet for the first time this 2025-26 season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski reportedly makes final decision on Barcelona future amid potential January departure

Robert Lewandowski reportedly makes final decision on Barcelona future amid potential January departure

With several clubs interested on signing him in the January transfer window, Robert Lewandowski has reportedly made a final decision on his short-term future at FC Barcelona.

Is Lamine Yamal set to lose a key teammate? Barcelona star reportedly decided on his future after receiving a major offer

Is Lamine Yamal set to lose a key teammate? Barcelona star reportedly decided on his future after receiving a major offer

Despite beginning the season amid some doubts, Barcelona appears to have regained their top form, thanks to Lamine Yamal's outstanding performances. However, one of the team's key players has received a significant offer to leave as a free agent and has reportedly made a decision.

Xavi’s dismissal explained: Barcelona president Joan Laporta finally opens up on the real reason behind his decision

Xavi’s dismissal explained: Barcelona president Joan Laporta finally opens up on the real reason behind his decision

Although Xavi Hernandez's arrival at Barcelona seemed ideal, his departure dashed many fans' hopes. Following a period of silence, president Joan Laporta finally decided to reveal the real reasons behind the coach's departure.

Rodrygo Goes has set a surprising negative record at Real Madrid, raising doubts about his future with the team

Rodrygo Goes has set a surprising negative record at Real Madrid, raising doubts about his future with the team

Despite starting the season strongly, Real Madrid has hit a rough patch, going three consecutive games without a win after their latest draw against Elche. Complicating matters, Rodrygo Goes has set an unexpected negative record, casting doubt on his future with the team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo